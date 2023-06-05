Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market is set to reach US$ 57.8 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global compressor and vacuum pump market is dominated by North America, which is expected to hold the largest market share. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, the market is poised to reach a total valuation of US$ 10.6 Billion by the end of the forecast period

The global compressors and vacuum pumps market size is likely to be valued at US$ 37.6 billion in 2023. The increasing expansion of the industrial sector is driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 57.8 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.



The expanding industrial sector, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for compressors and vacuum pumps. Industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and chemicals require Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, including construction, power generation, and transportation, which contribute to the demand for compressors and vacuum pumps.

Continuous innovation in compressor and vacuum pump technologies is leading to the development of more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly devices. Stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions and energy efficiency drive the adoption of advanced compressors and vacuum pumps.

Companies are focusing on developing products that comply with these regulations and help reduce environmental impact. The increasing trend of industrial automation and the adoption of smart manufacturing techniques create a demand for advanced compressed air and vacuum systems. These systems play a crucial role in automated production processes.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the compressor and vacuum pumps market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Based on the product type, the positive displacement compressor segment accounts for a CAGR of 4.2%.

By application, the Industrial segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market for compressor and vacuum pumps, capturing a CAGR of 4.3%.

The compressor and vacuum pumps industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2033.

Compressor and vacuum pumps market in South Korea is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 3 billion by 2033.



Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic compressor and vacuum pump market, expected to capture a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.





“The increasing demand for energy-efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced compressors and vacuum pumps is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market. Increasing technological advances in the industrial sector are expected to drive the market in the forecast period,” – comments a lead analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Atlas Copco AB; Bauer Compressors Inc., Ariel Corporation; Baker Hughes Company; Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH; are some of the prominent players in the compressor and vacuum pumps market.

Siemens is a leading player in the compressors and vacuum pumps market, offering a wide range of solutions for different applications. The company focuses on providing energy-efficient compressors and vacuum pumps that comply with environmental regulations. Siemens has also integrated IoT technology into its products, enabling remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities. The company aims to provide sustainable and reliable solutions for industrial processes.

Pfeiffer Vacuum specializes in high-performance vacuum solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of vacuum pumps, including rotary vane, diaphragm, and turbomolecular pumps. Pfeiffer Vacuum has focused on developing advanced vacuum technology for various industries, including semiconductor, analytical, and research applications. They continuously invest in R&D to offer innovative and reliable vacuum solutions.

Know More about this Market Report:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global compressor and vacuum pump market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the compressor and vacuum pump market, the market is segmented based on product type and application across five major regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Positive Displacement Compressors

Dynamic Compressors

Rotary

Liquid Ring

Diaphragm

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2023 to 2033

