Westland Insurance acquires two new Ontario-based brokerages

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s leading independently-owned brokerage, today announced that it acquired MYCOR Insurance Solutions Inc. and Murphy Insurance Services Inc. effective June 1. With these acquisitions, Westland continues to grow across Canada.

MYCOR Insurance is a Toronto -based, full-service P&C brokerage with seven locations across Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. They focus on providing unique insurance and risk management solutions to the Commercial marketplace, with a distinctive niche in a variety of commercial specialty programs with high client retention rates.

Serving the Simcoe and Muskoka areas in Ontario since 1981, Murphy Insurance is a boutique full-service P&C insurance brokerage that specializes in advisory-based solutions across a number of key Commercial segments, as well as VIP Personal Lines.

“It’s with much excitement that I welcome MYCOR Insurance and Murphy Insurance to Westland,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “Both brokerages have tremendous leadership, entrepreneurial cultures, and offer unique value to their clients. The opportunity to better serve Canadians through dedicated, client-first brokerages like these is what drives us to continue expanding from coast to coast. We’re thrilled to have the MYCOR and Murphy Insurance teams join the Westland family.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

