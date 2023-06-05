Questex’s IBS and IECSC Las Vegas is Committed to Sustainability, Collaborating with GLO™ as Recycling Partner to Reduce Salon and Spa Waste

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American salon industry produces 421,206 pounds of waste every day, resulting in 150 million pounds annually. (Simply Organic) Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas), today announces it is collaborating with GLO™ (Green Life Organization), who provides zero-landfill recycling solutions for the salon industry, as a Recycling Partner to reduce salon and spa waste. IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 24-26, 2023.



GLO will place four different types of recycle boxes – hair recycling, mixed recycling, aerosol recycling and flammable recycling – throughout the co-located shows to encourage exhibitors and attendees to recycle the waste produced during the event. The recycling boxes can be found at the following locations:

GLO IBS booth #2863

GLO IECSC booth #1755

LOOK & LEARN STAGE will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Located on the IBS show floor, attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists.

THE STUDIO STAGE – located on the IECSC show floor, this is an exciting area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

– located on the IECSC show floor, this is an exciting area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies. Crowds will be clamoring to get near it and make purchases for their spas. Beauty Education area

Spa Education area

In addition, GLO will be the ribbon-cutting sponsor for IBS.

IBS and IECSC’s parent company, Questex, has created the Quest Zero initiative, a roadmap to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for both the company and its events. The initiative allows Questex to drive positive change across the communities it serves and live up to its mission to serve the communities that are helping people live longer and live better. Questex has put several programs into place to reduce GHG emissions quickly to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To learn more about the Quest Zero Initiative, click here.

Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group said, "We are proud to announce our partnership with GLO, an entity that empowers salons and spas to embrace sustainability. Together, we are redefining the industry's approach to eco-consciousness, offering a seamless path towards a greener future."



Fantetti Trevorrow added, "As event organizers, we recognize the importance of leading by example. Through our collaboration with GLO, we not only support and educate on sustainable practices within salons and spas but also prioritize sustainability in our own events. By aligning our values, we can collectively reduce our environmental footprint and inspire others to do the same."



“GLO is excited to partner with Questex’s International Beauty Show and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference to reduce landfilled waste in salons and spas. Taking small steps to sustainability will drive a positive impact on the environment. We’re on a mission to transform the world of beauty by building a greener tomorrow,” said Tonya Martin, Vice President of Business Development for GLO.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. 3-Day Passports include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, all classes in the Compliance track, the wellbeing class, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a 3-Day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 24, Education 12:00pm – 5:00, Exhibit Hall closed.

Sunday, June 25, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, June 26, 9:00am – 5:00pm



For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About GLO™ – GLO™ (Green Life Organization) is a specialty recycling solutions company that creates innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for waste generated in the salon industry. GLO offers a subscription service for salon professionals helping them recycle beautifully while enhancing their culture of sustainability, with a variety of recycling options including hair recycling, mixed recycling, aerosol and flammable recycling. The Certificate of Recycling verifies that no items will end up in a landfill and will instead be granted a Second Life®. The brand also commits to donating at least 1% of all sales to environmental non-profit partners. GLO is fueled by its parent company, g2 revolution®.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, the International Beauty Show is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS Las Vegas is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, cosmetologists, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

