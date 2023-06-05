O' Leary Family Farm in Burrillville Saved as Open Space and for Agricultural Use in Perpetuity

PROVIDENCE, RI – Because of the generosity of a local family farm, a group of private and public open space and conservation organizations could buy a 65-acre parcel in Pascoag known for its prime agricultural soil and save it from development forever. For more than 40 years, Ernie and Norma O'Leary grew corn for the family's dairy herd on the land, which abuts Buck Hill Management Area. After Mr. O'Leary passed away in 2021, Mrs. O'Leary worked tirelessly to fulfill her late husband's wish of seeing this piece of the Rhode Island landscape preserved for all time. On May 17, she fulfilled this wish and sold the property to the Burrillville Land Trust, a private land trust in Burrillville. Funding for the purchase came from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), The Nature Conservancy, the Bafflin Foundation, the June Rockwell Levy Foundation, and members of the land trust. More than half of the $250,000 purchase price originated from the DEM Open Space Grant Program, which is funded by voter-approved green economy bonds.

The O'Leary family will continue to grow corn on the property via a lease agreement with the land trust. Eventually, the land trust will develop a small community garden and a hiking trail next to other conserved land. DEM holds a conservation easement over the property permanently limiting its use and protecting its conservation values.

"The land will continue to be farmed as Ernie wanted," said Mrs. O'Leary. "I am very pleased with how this worked out and know that Ernie would have felt the same."

"Agriculture and agricultural soils in Rhode Island are under threat," said Burrillville Land Trust President Paul A. Roselli. "Rhode Islanders are losing much of their healthy, produce-producing soils to the bulldozer. We are extremely happy to save this property for agriculture in perpetuity."

"Only a true love of the land would motivate generosity like Mrs. O'Leary's, and DEM is very grateful for it," said DEM Director Terry Gray.

"The O'Learys' farm is another key piece in the natural corridor that runs down the Rhode Island-Connecticut border," said Scott Comings, TNC Associate State Director. "By keeping the forest and farms connected, the area stays resilient to climate change and continues to sustain migratory birds and other wildlife in two states."

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.