DED Announces Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund Recipients

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the recipients of $7,500,000 in awards through the 2022 round of Nebraska’s Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund (MWHF).

Authorized by the Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2020, the MWHF helps nonprofits create quality, affordable housing in older or underserved urban neighborhoods with a demonstrated need for housing.

For the 2022 funding cycle, MWHF awards were available to eligible non-profit development organizations who supplied at least a fifty percent match (that is, fifty cents for every one dollar of MWHF funds awarded).

DED administers the MWHF program on behalf of the State of Nebraska through a competitive application process. The department then partners with recipients to provide input regarding project design, development, and implementation.

“Housing affordability has long been a competitive advantage for Nebraska—helping our state recruit and retain residents,” said DED Interim Director Joe Fox. “MWHF injects much-needed funds into our urban communities to increase the availability of affordable homes. Congratulations to this year’s award winners, and thank you for helping to grow housing inventories in Nebraska.”

Today’s awards were made possible by a general fund allocation authorized by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.

The award recipients, their project areas, matching dollars, and amount awarded are listed below. For more information about the MWHF, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/mwhf. For questions, contact Nick Dropinski, Workforce Housing Specialist, at nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov or 402-580-0713.

Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund Recipients, June 2023