DED Shovel-Ready Grant Helps Accelerate Upgrades to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

There is more to explore than ever before at Lincoln Children’s Zoo following major expansions in 2019 and 2020. The additions include new habitats for spider monkeys, cheetahs, giraffes, and tigers, as well as both indoor and outdoor play structures for children.

The zoo is now working on upgrades to its facilities and amenities to further enhance the experience it offers to guests. The $26 million project was halted in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Work has started again thanks in part to over $1 million from the state’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. The program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), is funded by $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and $15 million from Nebraska’s general fund.

“The ARPA dollars that we received from DED made us able to get some projects going and finish the (overall) project,” said John Chapo, the zoo’s president emeritus.

“The Lincoln’s Children’s Zoo gives visitors great access to wildlife and does a tremendous job of educating Nebraskans about our natural world,” said DED Interim Director Joe Fox. “The zoo has grown through a series of recent expansions, and we’re grateful to provide funds to accelerate ongoing projects. For Nebraskans and out-of-state tourists alike, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is a must-see attraction.”

The zoo has upgraded its train system and facilities yard, added parking, replaced roofs, waterproofed basements, expanded the width of the sidewalks and expanded the zoo’s apprenticeship program. Zoo visitors will see that some of the work still is underway, Chapo said, but all the work is on track to be done by the end of the year.

