Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on the death of Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney

Office of the Governor

caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday released the following statement after the death of the Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan:

“Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan will be remembered for his three decades of steadfast leadership in our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “After he retired as the head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, his service to New Mexico did not waver as he continued his outreach to communities using his motto of ‘Love One Another Constantly,” as a foundation for his work. While we did not agree on everything, his leadership on early childhood education and immigration were areas of collaboration that I’m grateful for and I will always be appreciative of his counsel. Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan will be missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family and congregations.”

###