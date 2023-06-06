RaiseFX Expands Global Footprint with the Official Launch of Nigerian Office in Abuja to Empower Local Traders

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

ABUJA, SOUTH AFRICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RaiseFX, a leading global CFD provider, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new office in Abuja, Nigeria. The expansion into the Nigerian market marks an important milestone for RaiseFX as it continues to strengthen its presence globally and meet the evolving needs of local traders on a global scale.

With Nigeria's vibrant economy and thriving entrepreneurial spirit, the decision to establish a physical presence in the country was a natural progression for RaiseFX. This new office will serve as a hub for RaiseFX's operations, allowing for closer collaboration with local partners, traders, and financial institutions. By leveraging its experience in the trading industry, RaiseFX aims to empower Nigerian partners and traders with cutting-edge trading tools, comprehensive market insights, and dedicated support to help them navigate the complexities of the global financial markets.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our new office in Nigeria, a country with immense potential and a rapidly growing market, under-serviced by well-established brokerages" said Dany Mawas, Chief Commercial Officer at RaiseFX. "This expansion signifies our dedication to fostering strong relationships with our existing Nigerian traders and partners, by providing them with the right attention and support. Moreover, by going local RaiseFX is now able to hire local talent which will further boost our understanding of the local market, enhance our cultural sensitivity, and strengthen our connections within the community.”

The launch of RaiseFX's office in Nigeria represents a significant step forward in the recent company's global expansion strategy and reaffirms its commitment to serving the needs of traders around the world, locally. RaiseFX looks forward to forging strong partnerships with local traders and contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian financial ecosystem.

About RaiseFX

With now over 35,000 active traders and 1,500 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker that has been making waves in the financial industry. The company is currently expanding its presence in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a truly global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.