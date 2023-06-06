Safer Skincare Brand Luminous Rose Launches First Retail Space and Formulation Lab in Rural Wisconsin
Wisconsin entrepreneur Maria Henry uses stricter European standards and plant-based ingredients to formulate and handcraft products people can trust.
People don’t feel safe when they use products with mystery ingredients, but they often don’t know they have a choice. Skincare companies aren’t required to list all ingredients on a label or website.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Wisconsin-based small business Luminous Rose Beauty opened the doors on its first brick-and-mortar retail space and formulation lab in Waterloo to meet growing demand for its safer skincare products.
Luminous Rose founder and chief formulator Maria Henry started the company in 2018 with the goal of creating professional skincare products without synthetic chemicals, preservatives or added fragrances so people could have glowing skin from products they trust.
“People don’t feel safe when they use products with mystery ingredients, but they often also don’t know they have a choice,” Henry says. “My customers want to know every ingredient in their products. They may have allergies and worry because skincare companies aren’t required to list all ingredients on a label or website.”
According to a recent New York Times article, the “notoriously underregulated” personal care industry can slap labels like “non-toxic” or “clean” on products that still contain harmful chemicals. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has banned 11 ingredients in cosmetic products, the European Union prohibits nearly 2,500.
Luminous Rose’s premium skincare products are plant-based and contain ingredients that meet those stricter European standards. Utilizing her certifications from the International School of Organic Skincare and Formula Botanica, Henry formulates and handcrafts the cleansers, toners, moisturizers, serums and masks in small batches. Luminous Rose’s in-house production is unique, as many skin care brands use a third party to manufacture their products.
Luminous Rose sources ingredients from small and woman-owned businesses and farms in Europe, Costa Rica and Brazil. Henry also gathers seasonal plant ingredients like stinging nettle, calendula and purslane from their farm near Columbus where she lives with her husband and a growing crew of rescue dogs and roosters. Henry says being in nature inspires her work.
Formerly a digital creative, Henry became an entrepreneur out of genuine curiosity about skincare — and a desire to offer support.
“There’s always been this underlying tone of helping somebody,” says Henry. Several Luminous Rose products were formulated after customers asked for assistance with a skin concern. Henry regularly consults 1-on-1 with new clients to fine-tune their skincare regimen. She also incorporates astrology into her formulations and shares regular horoscopes she writes for her digital followers.
“We’re excited that our new retail space and formulation lab will help us deliver safe skincare to more people who want the glowing skin and safety and confidence only Mother Nature can bring!” Henry says.
Luminous Rose products are sold at regional retailers and used by area estheticians.
Henry is available for interviews and commentary. Contact holly@brighterbrandmarketing.com for information. Photos are available here.
