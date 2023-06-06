Self-Sabotage Solution for Stock Traders Presented by Unexpected Duo in Live, Online Event on June 7, 2023
UK hypnotherapist teams up with a U.S. trading consistency coach to eliminate self-sabotage for stock traders addressing both conscious and subconscious causes
For stock traders, the markets are not your biggest challenge. Your own subconscious is.”DURHAM, NC, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-sabotage is a big problem for stock traders. An award-winning hypnotherapist has joined forces with a trading consistency coach to eliminate self-sabotage by addressing both the conscious and subconscious causes in a live, online event on June 7, 2023.
Self-sabotage is a major problem for stock traders. It can manifest as procrastination, over-trading, not following a trading plan, or a host of other issues. This live, online event will help traders to eliminate self-sabotage by addressing both the conscious and subconscious causes.
The event will be led by award-winning hypnotherapist, Louise Nonweiler, and trading consistency coach, Brian McAboy. Louise has helped hundreds of clients overcome self-sabotage, and Brian is a veteran trader who has helped many traders achieve consistency. They both bring unique approaches to self-sabotage and successful trading.
During the event, Louise and Brian will address the following topics:
-How self-sabotage manifests in stock trading
-How your subconscious operates and why it makes you give your profits back when you start to get ahead
-The main reason why you can be massively successful outside of trading, but struggle indefinitely as a trader
-The two primary matters on which you should focus to move from self-sabotage to trading successfully
The event will be held on June 7, 2023 at 2:00pm EST. It will be recorded, and all attendees will receive a copy of the recording.
To learn more and register, please visit: https://insideouttrading.com/ssts/
