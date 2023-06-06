Finalists for European Inventor Award 2023 Featured on "Inventors at Work" Podcast
Inventors at Work" podcast hosted by John Cronin, from ipCapitalGroup, features interview with European Inventor Awards finalist Kripa Varanasi and David Smith.
"Kripa and David have developed a game-changing non-stick coating that enables thick liquids to flow effortlessly," says John Cronin, IAW Host and Chairman of ipCapital Group®.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ipCapitalGroup proudly announces that the groundbreaking Indian-US duo, Kripa Varanasi and David Smith, are finalists for the prestigious European Inventor Award 2023. They are featured guests on the company's "Inventors at Work" podcast, which spotlights innovative inventors transforming the world. The podcast episode will be released on June 9, 2023 on youtube.com/@inventanything. The podcast will also be introduced on Anchor.fm with the audio portion featured on Podclips.io.
— John Cronin
"Kripa and David have developed a game-changing non-stick coating that enables thick liquids to flow effortlessly," says John Cronin, IAW Host and Chairman of ipCapitalGroup®. "Their invention ensures that products are fully dispensed from tubes and bottles, such as toothpaste and mayonnaise, reducing waste and improving user experience."
During the podcast, Varanasi and Smith discuss their collaboration at MIT and the formation of their company, LiquiGlide®, which aims to bring their revolutionary invention to market. The environmentally friendly coating not only enhances product dispensing but also allows containers to be recycled with no residue, promoting a cleaner and sustainable future.
You can vote for Varanasi and Smith for the award at:
https://new.epo.org/en/news-events/european-inventor-award/meet-the-finalists/kripa-varanasi-david-smith-and-team
Don't miss this exciting episode of Inventors At Work, premiering on June 9, 2023 at Youtube.com. Discover how Kripa Varanasi and David Smith's innovative non-stick coating is set to transform industries and improve everyday life.
Mark Alyn
Mark Alyn Communications
+1 805-391-0308
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other