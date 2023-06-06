UK's Planet-Friendly Marketplace, Todelli, Unveils a Summer Pop-Up Deli in Notting Hill Championing Sustainability
This summer, Todelli, a passionate advocate of sustainable food & drink, is thrilled to announce the opening of the Ethical Pop-Up Deli in Notting Hill.
— Hara Mihailidou
This summer, Todelli, a passionate advocate of sustainable living, is thrilled to announce the opening of the Ethical Pop-Up Deli in Notting Hill. From 7-17th July, at the crossroad of Kensington park road and Elgin Crescent, the pop-up will entice visitors with its vibrant celebration of food diversity and sustainability, showcasing a handpicked collection of the 300+ sustainable brands available on Todelli's online market store.
The Ethical Pop-Up Deli invites Londoners on a culinary journey like no other, as we declare that ‘Food is Not Black and White’. Breaking free from rigid categorisations and judgmental attitudes towards different eating styles, this campaign champions diverse dietary needs and preferences, encouraging everyone to embrace their own culinary path.
Join them for a series of engaging chef cooking demos, exclusive cookbook announcements, and tantalising tastings and workshops, all in the heart of London. Immerse yourself in the world of the most innovative, ethical, and sustainable food and drink brands that are making a positive impact today. Explore their full lineup of events here.
The pop-up will also offer complimentary tasting sessions featuring a different selection of food and drink makers each day. Get to know the passionate individuals behind the products, delve into their inspiring stories, and uncover new favourites that resonate with your values.
At Todelli, we firmly believe that mindful eating, diversity, and encouraging dialogue go hand in hand. It's about being aware and making conscious choices throughout every step of the food journey,’ says Hara Mihailidou, founder of Todelli. ‘By shedding light on provenance, labour practices, sustainable packaging, and more, we strive to redefine the way we eat and experience food. This is what it truly means for food to not be black and white.’
Be part of the movement. Follow our ‘Food is Not Black and White’ campaign, and get creative as you raise awareness about this crucial message. Share your experiences, insights, and recipes on social media, using the hashtag #FoodIsNotBlackAndWhite.
Together we can shape a more inclusive, sustainable, and flavourful future.
Join us at the Ethical Pop-Up Deli and celebrate the diversity, freedom, and joy of food. Let’s embrace culinary exploration, challenge stereotypes, and cultivate a mindful relationship with what we eat.
For more information and updates, visit todelli.com or follow us on @todellisocial.
About Todelli:
Todelli advocates for sustainable living, connecting conscious shoppers with a wide selection of ethical food, drink and homeware brands. Through their online platform, Todelli empowers individuals to make informed choices that align with their values, promoting a brighter and more sustainable future.
