New Brain Buzz Coffee Promises to Increase Focus and Brain Power with Organic Mushrooms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel Nutrition Pro is proud to announce the launch of Brain Buzz Coffee on AmazonTM, an innovative new product aimed at boosting mental clarity and acuity. This unique blend contains 8 powerful organic mushrooms including Lions Mane, Chaga, Cordyceps, Maitake, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Oyster, and Reishi which all have been known to promote enhanced focus, sharp memory, and improved immune system. This perfectly balanced blend is 100% organic and contains only 40 mg of caffeine – half the amount in a regular cup of coffee - making it a great alternative for those who don’t want a caffeine crash afterwards.
Brain Buzz Coffee is the newest way to get a mental boost from great coffee. This premium organic mushroom coffee blend is designed to provide an energizing boost, along with a host of health benefits. Unlike traditional coffee, this US-made coffee provides sustained energy throughout the day – without the crash.
Plus, it tastes delicious and creamy like regular coffee with no trace of the mushroom’s earthy taste. The L-theanine in the blend helps reduce stress, while keeping users energized throughout the day.
Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee is the best natural brain booster on the market. All 8 mushrooms naturally enhance the release of neurotransmitters in the brain, improving cognitive function and increasing concentration, focus, and memory. Formulated to be powerful and effective, Lions Mane is especially beneficial when it comes to brain health – providing maximum brain power, while maintaining natural balance.
“We want to offer an all-natural way for people to increase their focus and mental clarity without any jitters or crash, and without compromising on taste. We believe our Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee will revolutionize the way people look at energy drinks and provide them with sustainable energy throughout their day" said CEO Lavinia Otero. "Our organic mushroom coffee blend contains only 40mg of caffeine per serving so you won't experience any adverse side effects associated with high caffeine levels."
The 8Plex Superfood Mushroom Coffee blend promises a host of benefits including enhanced focus, sharp memory, energy boost and mood enhancement. It's perfect for those who want an all-natural energy boost throughout the day without the usual side effects such as jitters or crashes.
"We are thrilled to be offering a unique product that not only provides a great taste but also offers a range of health benefits," said Co-founder Ceasar Zalitni. "This is a great way for people to get a natural energy boost while reaping all the benefits that come with consuming superfood mushrooms."
Fuel Nutrition Pro proprietary blend was created with organic Arabica beans for maximum flavor and nutrition to enable peak performance without any side effects. With Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee eliminates the need for synthetic stimulants or artificial ingredients. It’s a pure, natural powder that helps stimulate creativity, motivation, and concentration. It’s made in the USA with locally sourced ingredients.
Try it today for increased focus and better brain power! Available to buy on AmazonTM or on the brand webpage www.fuelnu.com
Fuel Nutrition Pro
Brain Buzz Coffee is the newest way to get a mental boost from great coffee. This premium organic mushroom coffee blend is designed to provide an energizing boost, along with a host of health benefits. Unlike traditional coffee, this US-made coffee provides sustained energy throughout the day – without the crash.
Plus, it tastes delicious and creamy like regular coffee with no trace of the mushroom’s earthy taste. The L-theanine in the blend helps reduce stress, while keeping users energized throughout the day.
Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee is the best natural brain booster on the market. All 8 mushrooms naturally enhance the release of neurotransmitters in the brain, improving cognitive function and increasing concentration, focus, and memory. Formulated to be powerful and effective, Lions Mane is especially beneficial when it comes to brain health – providing maximum brain power, while maintaining natural balance.
“We want to offer an all-natural way for people to increase their focus and mental clarity without any jitters or crash, and without compromising on taste. We believe our Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee will revolutionize the way people look at energy drinks and provide them with sustainable energy throughout their day" said CEO Lavinia Otero. "Our organic mushroom coffee blend contains only 40mg of caffeine per serving so you won't experience any adverse side effects associated with high caffeine levels."
The 8Plex Superfood Mushroom Coffee blend promises a host of benefits including enhanced focus, sharp memory, energy boost and mood enhancement. It's perfect for those who want an all-natural energy boost throughout the day without the usual side effects such as jitters or crashes.
"We are thrilled to be offering a unique product that not only provides a great taste but also offers a range of health benefits," said Co-founder Ceasar Zalitni. "This is a great way for people to get a natural energy boost while reaping all the benefits that come with consuming superfood mushrooms."
Fuel Nutrition Pro proprietary blend was created with organic Arabica beans for maximum flavor and nutrition to enable peak performance without any side effects. With Brain Buzz Mushroom Coffee eliminates the need for synthetic stimulants or artificial ingredients. It’s a pure, natural powder that helps stimulate creativity, motivation, and concentration. It’s made in the USA with locally sourced ingredients.
Try it today for increased focus and better brain power! Available to buy on AmazonTM or on the brand webpage www.fuelnu.com
Fuel Nutrition Pro
Fuel Nutrition Pro
info@fuelnu.com