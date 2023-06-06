CarePoint Clinic Revolutionizes Healthcare Management with AI Enabled Care Coordination Platform, C3S.ai
FALL CITY, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CarePoint Clinic, a growing provider of comprehensive medical services in the Snoqualmie Valley, proudly announces the integration of the advanced care management platform, C3S.ai, to transform patient care and streamline clinic operations. This innovative technology will empower the clinic to enhance its reach and efficiency, ultimately enabling the provision of high-quality healthcare services to a broader community.
C3S.ai uses an advanced social-needs screening tool fueled by innovative healthcare artificial intelligence to flag patients of all ages for health and social risks, including those they may not have identified. This streamlined screening approach improves the patient experience by reducing unnecessary paperwork and promoting individualized, coordinated health and social care management. Further, by directly connecting with electronic medical records, C3S.ai creates an efficient workflow for healthcare and social care providers.
The volunteer-powered CarePoint Clinic has been serving its 20-to-25-mile valley since 2016, catering to patients from multiple small towns and attracting individuals from as far away as Seattle. As one of the few completely free clinics in the region, the clinic serves a wide range of clients, including those who cannot afford copays or high deductibles and the homeless population. CarePoint Clinic's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of its patients led to its decision to become an independent non-profit organization.
"We're going to be adding a huge mobile unit to our clinic, and we're going to add mental health. In adding those two big things, we determined it was time to become independent and have our non-profit," stated Misty Messer, Executive Director of CarePoint Clinic.
As CarePoint Clinic has grown and secured additional funding and grant opportunities, accurate reporting and data management have become paramount. Implementing C3S.ai has eliminated the exhausting and unsustainable process of manually reviewing patient records. The clinic now benefits from the ability to instantly generate detailed reports on patient demographics and medical conditions.
"Our connection with C3S.ai and the ability to access patient demographics at our fingertips is a game-changer. For example, we can now easily retrieve information such as the number of diabetic patients or individuals with kidney disease. This technology will bring about a significant change for us," expressed Misty.
Moreover, electronic intake has revolutionized the patient experience at CarePoint Clinic. The C3S.ai intake process, which seamlessly connects with CarePoint Clinic's electronic medical record (EMR), eliminates paperwork, reduces waste, and conveys professionalism and high-quality care to patients. The transition to a streamlined intake system aligns with the clinic's commitment to providing top-tier medical services that rival what traditional healthcare providers offer.
"The electronic intake has been great. It has made a big difference in our paperwork, our flow, and getting patients in and out of the clinic. We're striving to have zero papers and decrease waste, so streamlining our intake process will be huge," emphasized Misty.
Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of CarePoint Clinic, and the new care management software has also significantly impacted their experience. With the iPad-based interface, volunteers can quickly complete patient information forms, reducing the need for manual input and enabling a more efficient workflow.
"The efficiency of the intake process with the iPad has been well-received by our volunteers. They appreciate the ease of use and the reduced reliance on paper. This technology aligns with their commitment to serving the underserved and protecting the environment," highlighted Misty.
The benefits of the new software extend beyond the clinic's operations and volunteers. Patients also appreciate the convenience and user-friendly nature of the electronic intake system.
"People are way more comfortable typing things into an iPad than handwriting it. It's so much easier for our patients. In addition, they recognize that they're receiving high-quality medical care, comparable to what they would get from a doctor's office or through insurance," commented Misty.
CarePoint Clinic has consistently recognized the importance of community partnerships and collaborations to provide comprehensive care to patients. By joining forces with libraries, food banks, and the YMCA, the clinic ensures patients receive the needed support and resources. The new C3S.ai software further strengthens CarePoint Clinic's ability to connect patients with these vital resources.
By integrating C3S.ai, CarePoint Clinic looks forward to addressing patients' social determinants of health even more effectively, fostering stronger community partnerships, and enabling the delivery of comprehensive care.
