NOVELIST FARROKH SUNTOOK’S SUSPENSEFUL LOVE STORY CULMINATES IN A SURPRISE ENDING AS SHOCKING AS ANY AGATHA CHRISTIE
Farrokh Suntook’s acclaimed novel The People We Know will be issued by UK publishers Bite-Sized Books on Barnes & Noble on 4th July 2023.
The story, set in India and England, raises the question, 'How do you cope when, overnight, you discover you never really knew the person you loved the most?'
— Bite-Sized Books’ CEO, Julian Costley
This is the crisis facing Sheela Marker, a Sikh woman confronted with a shocking revelation about her Parsi husband Cyrus. Her response is to hide what happened, but the secret weighs so heavily on her that a year later she attempts to kill herself by jumping off a cliff in Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Bombay. Her attempt is scuppered by Clarissa and Max Alexander, an English couple who have been touring India. Sheela’s burgeoning friendship with the couple allows her finally to reveal the truth about Cyrus. But with that friendship she also finds the freedom to discover herself – and change her life – in a way she could never have imagined.
Internationally recognised author and former commissioning editor of one of Britain’s leading TV channels, Farrukh Dhondy, comments, “This is Farrokh Suntook's first published novel - and it is a tour de force, delicately handling a number of shocking revelations which hold the reader in suspense while dealing with a range of family and other relationships. Easily switching between life in India and in London, we become immersed in Sheela Marker's journey - and how she learns to accept what has happened. My interview about the book with Farrokh can be seen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ixm4Mm9W1kA.”
Bite-Sized Books’ CEO, Julian Costley, adds, “We’re bringing this book to the United States after successful launches in both the UK and India. Media and reader reaction has been full of praise. Deservedly so, it’s so well written.”
About Farrokh Suntook
Born into a Parsi family in Bombay, Farrokh, married with a daughter and two little grandchildren, has spent most of his life in London, barring a spell in New York, where he did his MBA at Columbia University. Most of his working life has been in marketing research and consultancy, a by-product of which was a business book, The Stakeholder Balance Sheet, published by Wiley in the UK.
About Bite-Sized Books
Bite-Sized Books, now in its 9th year, has built a strong reputation for publishing books that fit our modern reading habits and lifestyles. Bite-Sized Books, whilst smaller than its big industry rivals, has an enviable roster of authors and contributors. They include US authors such as Jan Loeber and William Ophuls. In the UK they publish politicians such as Vince Cable, Sir John Redwood, Lord Heseltine and Ed Vaizey, and high-profile media leaders, broadcasters, and journalists such as Mark Thompson, Clive Myrie, John Mair, David Elstein and Jon Snow. Academics and economists are also in the mix with publications by Vicki Pryce, Patrick Minford, Dr David Bailey, Victor Hill, Alex de Ruyter and Professor Graham Gudgin.
Bite-Sized Books is chaired by its founder Dr Paul Davies, and run by its CEO, Julian Costley.
