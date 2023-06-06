Puffin Drinkwear Announces the Addition of The Shaka and Two New Designs of The Tee to its Time to Chill Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for drinks to wear, announces the addition of The Shaka and two new designs of The Tee to its Time to Chill Spring 2023 collection.
The Shaka is an ode to the classic surf poncho. The next time the homies are catching the sunset after a surf sesh, show everyone how chill you and your bevvy are by stashing it into The Shaka. Whatever else is stashed in there is no one else's business…. The Shaka fits the standard 12 oz can, and a Tallboy, and comes in two colors: Ripple and Crater Blue, and Baja and Honey Brown. You can find The Shaka for $22.95 at puffindrinkwear.com.
“Our Time to Chill collection is an assortment of drinkwear that is a little less outdoors, and a little more travel and leisure,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder Tyrone Hazen. “The Shaka is targeted towards kicking back after a long day surfing or full day in the sun. This chill silhouette reminds us to take time and relax.”
The Tee, the drinkwear that’s all about keeping drinks looking cool while literally keeping them cool when the weather’s hot, will now come in Vice and Vista- two new designs for t-shirt season. The Tee launched in 2022 with two patterns, Seaside and Boardwalk, and will now have four designs to choose from, including the new Vice and Vista. Get out there and bare arms (or buns) all summer long. The Tee is available on puffindrinkwear.com for $19.95.
You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including REI, Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on Skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.
