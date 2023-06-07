New Podcast Focuses on Small Business Owner Origin Stories, Successes, and Struggles
Small Business World Tour promises to introduce listeners to inspiring stories from small business owners who have turned their passions into a living.
Small Business World Tour, a new podcast from creator and host Andrew Chapin, promises to introduce listeners to inspiring stories from small business owners who have turned their passions into a living while navigating this dynamic and ever-changing business landscape.
— Andrew Chapin
Small Business World Tour will share origin stories, triumphs, and challenges from local small business owners in a weekly interview format available on all major podcast outlets beginning in August.
Host Andrew Chapin said, “Small Business World Tour is here to share inspiring and gritty stories from entrepreneurs who are living their American dream. Our podcast will highlight local small business owners rather than those flashy, venture capital-backed entrepreneurs most podcasts spend their time with.”
Andrew Chapin would know, having spent his life in both worlds. Chapin says he grew up in a small business household and watched both parents navigate their entrepreneurial journeys. In his professional life, Chapin built a career in technology business development where he helped a half-dozen companies grow from napkin-stage to millions in revenue. Most recently, Chapin founded an advertising technology company called Benja which failed under the weight of an accounting scandal. It was this experience and a desire to go “back-to-the-basics“ that motivated Chapin to launch Small Business World Tour.
“The pain I caused my partners, employees, investors, family, and friends is something I struggle with every day, and the worst part is that it was avoidable. My hope is to help entrepreneurs avoid a similar outcome; Between the lessons I’ve learned and the stories we’ll hear from these small business owners, I know we can achieve that goal.”
Listeners will get a unique behind-the-scenes look what it’s like to start a small business in today’s world where it is more difficult than ever to stand out and competition is global. Subjects will span across industries including restaurants, boutiques, retail, and service businesses. With this approach, Small Business World Tour aims to illustrate a wide range of opportunities to inspire its listenership.
Small Business World Tour encourages the general public to nominate small businesses they believe deserve recognition and have an interesting story to tell. People can join the mission to share voices of small business owners everywhere by submitting the form found at the Small Business World Tour website.
