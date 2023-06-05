GlassesUSA.com Celebrates National Eyewear Day on June 6th with $1 Eyewear for 24 Hours
The leading online optical retailer is doing their part to make prescription eyewear more accessible by offering 6 select styles for only $1 for 24 hours.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Eyewear Day coming up on June 6th, GlassesUSA.com, the leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, will be offering 6 select styles for only $1 for 24 hours, making prescription eyewear more accessible to all.
Prescription glasses should be easily accessible to all for several important reasons:
Vision health and well-being: Good vision is essential for overall well-being and quality of life. Accessible prescription glasses enable individuals with visual impairments to see clearly and perform daily activities effectively, such as reading, driving, working, participating in social interactions and much more!
Educational opportunities: Clear vision is crucial for learning and academic success. Students who struggle with uncorrected vision may experience difficulties in reading, comprehending information, and keeping up with their peers. Providing accessible prescription glasses ensures that students have an equal chance to excel academically.
Professional requirements: Many professions require individuals to have good vision to perform their job duties effectively and safely. Accessible prescription glasses allow people to meet the visual standards required for various occupations, enabling them to pursue their chosen careers without unnecessary barriers.
Mental health benefits: Uncorrected vision problems can have a negative impact on mental health, leading to frustration, isolation, and diminished self-esteem. Accessible prescription glasses alleviate these challenges, improving individuals' mental well-being and overall quality of life.
Equal opportunities: Access to prescription glasses is a matter of social justice and equality. Everyone should have the same opportunities to access necessary healthcare services, including vision correction.
“Ensuring that prescription glasses are accessible to all is not only a matter of vision health but also a fundamental aspect of promoting education, employment, safety, inclusivity, and overall well-being for individuals and society as a whole.” shares Arie Tom, GlassesUSA.com’s CMO.
GlassesUSA.com’s $1 eyewear campaign celebrating National Eyewear Day will be live for 24 hours starting at 8:00 a.m. EST at this link:
About GlassesUSA.com
GlassesUSA.com is the leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, using data and technology to enhance the lives of their customers. The company is committed to finding customers the perfect pair of glasses tailored to anyone’s unique style, budget, fit, and vision correction needs. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and private label brands, designed in-house, GlassesUSA.com is built on the belief that eyewear can and should be made affordable for all. From Single Vision to Progressives, Sunglasses to Sports Glasses, Kids' Frames to Contact Lenses – Discover the Brands You Love at GlassesUSA.com.
As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with advanced matching tools that further the brand's mission. Customers can benefit from their proprietary Prescription Scanner app, Virtual Try-On, and AI driven matching quiz, to seamlessly find their perfect pair.
GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve its customers. Learn more about the best place to buy glasses online at GlassesUSA.com.
