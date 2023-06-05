Making Higher Income Attainable for Lower-Income Communities: Leveraging Personal Stories to Find Financial Freedom
EINPresswire.com/ -- John is a business advisor and a master ‘story sculptor’ who helps entrepreneurs and early-stage founders establish their businesses in saturated markets. His innovative solutions enable entrepreneurs to stand out from the competition and make a lasting impact. His step-by-step framework guides his clients through the process of transforming their everyday details - about life, mission, or brand - into a majestic sculpture ready to captivate an audience and inspire real change. He believes that, beneath every seemingly unimpressive and mundane truth, lies something waiting to be discovered and played forward.
For too long, the problem of underemployment in disenfranchised communities has been treated with surface level solutions like job-readiness programs. John believes this doesn't adequately address the root of the problem. Instead, he's helping people understand that lower-income and disenfranchised communities are opportunity deserts. His goal is to help individuals from such communities identify their stories as their ‘competitive advantages’, and use them to create successful six or seven-figure businesses. John believes that instead of relying solely on job readiness programs to combat unemployment, he can help people leverage their personal stories to find success within their chosen industries through successful entrepreneurial endeavors.
John, whose life was changed solely through the power of words, often tells his clients, “Your story just doesn’t need to be heard, it deserves to be remembered!”
He has already used the 5-step framework to help launch a few 7-figure businesses - Portrait Coffee, Strive Real Estate (with the addition of their Real Estate Coaching Cohort led by friend Erika Brown, and a few others. From helping businesses to non-profits to political campaigns sculpt their story, John has helped clients in different fields leverage the power of their personal stories for successful launches. His biggest achievement yet was creating jobs with Portrait Coffee – a Black-owned coffee company that was formed during the pandemic and has since gone on to become a major success.
By utilizing his tried and true techniques for crafting stories that make people sit up and take notice, he helps businesses break through the noise of competition so they can start turning heads. He teaches how to craft compelling narratives that appeal to potential customers and engage them through expert storytelling techniques. This alone has generated interest in their ventures—all while ensuring it gets the respect and buy-in it deserves!
To become a Master Story Sculptor and to create history and success with your dream project, get in touch with John at www.johno.co/story
John Onwuchekwa
John Onwuchekwa
The Full Channel
hello@johno.co