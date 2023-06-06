Bill Neumann Joins Peerlogic as Advisor, Bringing Extensive Expertise to Drive Growth and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peerlogic, the industry leader in Voice Powered Artificial Intelligence, is delighted to announce that Bill Neumann, renowned dental industry expert and founder of Group Dentistry Now, has joined the company as an advisor. Neumann's strategic guidance and deep industry knowledge will play a pivotal role in Peerlogic's mission to revolutionize front office interactions and enhance the overall patient experience.
With over two decades of experience in the dental industry, Bill Neumann has established himself as a thought leader and influential figure in the field. As the CEO of Group Dentistry Now, a leading source of news and information for the dental group practice community, Neumann has been instrumental in fostering innovation and promoting collaboration within the dental industry.
As an advisor to Peerlogic, Neumann will leverage his extensive expertise to help shape the company's strategic vision, guide product development, and identify emerging market trends. His insights and industry connections will be invaluable as Peerlogic continues to build upon its cutting-edge collaborative software solutions, empowering dental professionals to streamline operations, optimize efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Neumann to the Peerlogic team," said Ryan Miller, CEO of Peerlogic. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in the dental industry make him an invaluable asset as we strive to revolutionize front office interactions. Bill's passion for innovation and commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with our company values, and we are excited to have him onboard."
Bill Neumann expressed his enthusiasm for joining Peerlogic, stating, "I am honored to serve as an advisor for Peerlogic and contribute to their mission of transforming the dental industry. Peerlogic's AI solutions have the potential to drive significant advancements in communications and patient care. I look forward to working closely with the Peerlogic team to bring innovative solutions to dental professionals worldwide."
About Peerlogic:
Founded in sunny Scottsdale, AZ, Peerlogic specializes in analyzing patient interactions using advanced technology in voice and natural language processing. They have years of experience in this field and have analyzed over 20 million minutes of dental calls. Peerlogic's services are utilized by dental offices and DSOs to gain insights that can improve the quality of patient care.
Jacquelyn Tallarico
