JAZZBONES CREATIVE delivers comprehensive brand refresh for ambitious law firm Awdry Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiltshire-based legal practice Awdry Bailey & Douglas can trace their history back to the 1750s but the opening of their new Swindon office in 2021 (added to existing offices in Chippenham, Devizes, Marlborough and Royal Wootton Bassett) was part of an ambitious growth plan. This is a company with strong roots but also a company that likes to look forward.
With plans to add more legal professionals to their current 113 strong team, Awdry Bailey & Douglas hired Swindon-based branding and design agency Jazzbones Creative for a comprehensive brand reboot.
Jazzbones’ brief was to create a whole new brand. They started with the new company name; Awdry Law.
Before embarking on the creative process, Jazzbones held a series of workshops with Awdry Law’s different teams, designed to really get to know the company; where they are now and where they want to be in the short term and long term.
Awdry Law prides itself on providing practical, down-to-earth legal advice that doesn’t bamboozle its clients with legal jargon. It is a people-first business, also reflected in the new brand slogan created by Jazzbones, ‘We speak your language’. Those four words reflect the company’s ethos in everything they do, from the way solicitors speak to their clients to every aspect of Awdry Law comms both internally and externally.
As part of their remit, Jazzbones created an extensive brand guidelines document which includes variations on the logo, and practical pointers on tone of voice, typeface, composition, colours, images, iconography, plus examples of how the branding can be rolled out across the brand-new website, advertising, social media, letterheads, business cards, brochures, etc.
Tim Hotchkiss, Partner at Awdry Law says; "Rebranding, including renaming the company and adopting a whole new visual identity, has been a major project for Awdry Law. Nathan and his team at Jazzbones were passionate about the brief from the outset but were never too salesy - we felt very much part of the creative process which was important to us. Jazzbones’ creativity and attention to detail drove the project, and we could not be happier with the result. Thanks to Jazzbones, Awdry Law is ready to take the next step in our ambitious plans for growth".
Jazzbones Creative has been supporting companies big and small with their branding and design for over 18 years now, and as well as clients in the legal sector has worked with household names like Honda, Miele UK, Imagine Cruising and Vodafone Foundation, as well as SMEs and local start ups.
Jazzbones Creative has been supporting companies big and small with their branding and design for over 18 years now, and as well as clients in the legal sector has worked with household names like Honda, Miele UK, Imagine Cruising and Vodafone Foundation, as well as SMEs and local start ups.
