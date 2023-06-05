Industrial Air Blower Market Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth 2027

Industrial Air Blower Market Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial air blower market size accounted for $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the others segment dominated the market, followed by the chemicals & petrochemicals segment. The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries.

Make Purchase Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5547

Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market. However, high maintenance costs and high operating costs act as restraints to the market.

In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the industrial air blower market by mid-2021.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5547

The industrial air blower market is segmented into movement of air, business type, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of movement of air, the market is divided into positive displacement and centrifugal.

Depending on business type, it is classified into equipment sales and services. By end-user industry, it is segregated into food & beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6898c0ae00b8cc019828a04ae1012af0

Key Findings Of The Study

• By movement of air, the centrifugal segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

• By business type, the equipment sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

• By end-user industry, the others segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.