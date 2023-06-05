Sistema.bio inaugurates 'World's Largest Manufacturing Facility For Biogas Plants’ in India
Sistema.bio, renowned global social enterprise specializing in biogas technology, unveiled the world's largest manufacturing facility for biogas in India.
This facility serves as a global benchmark for innovative technology and efficient business operations, creating a profound impact worldwide.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sistema.bio, a renowned global social enterprise specializing in innovative biogas technology, achieved a momentous feat as it unveiled the world's largest manufacturing facility for biogas plant in India on the World Environment Day. This groundbreaking achievement aligns with the company's ambitious goal of reducing 1% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.
— Alex Eaton, CEO
Spanning an impressive 130,000 square feet, the facility boasts an annual production capacity of 100,000 biodigesters, which will impact the lives of 600,000 farmers and capture up to 1 million tons of CO2e annually. With a significant investment of $1.8 million USD, this state-of-the-art facility is primed to meet the growing demand for energy access and fertilizing solutions among smallholder farmers in the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America regions, where Sistema.bio operates across 31 countries. The advancements in biogas technology and increased production capacity will play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting environmental conservation, and accelerating the transition to decarbonized agriculture.
At the inauguration event, Sistema.bio's Co-founder and CEO, Alexander Eaton, expressed his pride and appreciation for the facility, stating, "This facility serves as a global benchmark for innovative technology and efficient business operations, creating a profound impact worldwide. For each smart biogas unit that rolls out of this facility, we can measure tangible outcomes in terms of improved livelihoods for farmers, enhanced human health, and a healthier climate. I am incredibly proud of the team that designed and launched this facility, as well as those who work diligently here every day!"
Currently operating at a daily capacity of 360 units, the factory has plans to double its output through automation. Compared to the previous facility's production capacity of 30,000 units, this new factory's annual capacity of 100,000 units marks a significant leap forward. The facility has obtained ISO 9001 certification, ensuring the delivery of high-quality products that adhere to strict quality standards and efficient production processes. Furthermore, Sistema.bio's innovative biogas technology is patented in India for biogas reactor and membrane template. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of the Government of India has officially recognized and approved Sistema.bio's modern and innovative biogas technology in December 2022.
Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the factory efficiently produces modern biogas accessories, including booster pumps, and H2S filters. Additionally, the facility assembles biogas cookstoves and other devices and machinery required on farms to maximize the economic, environmental, and health co-benefits associated with biodigesters. With a rejection rate of less than 1%, the facility handles approximately 4.5 tons of waste per month during the manufacturing process. Over the next five years, Sistema.bio aims to implement automation to significantly increase its capacity, enabling the company to reach hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country.
Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Sistema.bio's Co-founder and CPO, Camilo Pages, said, "Today, we celebrate the opening of the world's largest biodigester factory, not only for the remarkable engineering and teamwork achievement it represents but also for the potential it holds to improve the lives of small farmers worldwide. We are proud to be part of a movement that values sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility, and we are motivated to continue our work toward creating a more equitable and prosperous world where every farmer has access to the tools and resources they need to thrive."
The launch of the world's largest biodigester manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in the sustainable energy landscape. This unprecedented facility will revolutionize the biogas industry, enabling Sistema.bio to meet the increasing demand for clean energy solutions among farmers worldwide.
About Sistema.bio:
Sistema.bio is a social enterprise that provides access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing to address the challenges of poverty, food security, and climate change. They manufacture and distribute high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer. Collaborating with farmers worldwide, Sistema.bio delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration, and climate change adaptation programs. Working with smallholder farmers across the globe, Sistema.bio aims to reduce their carbon footprint, increase productivity and efficiency, and create a healthier, sustainable environment on their farms.
With a presence on over 53,200 farms in 31 countries worldwide, Sistema.bio has the potential to bring clean energy and sustainable agricultural practices to 100 million farmers across 15% of the world's farmland. In line with the global climate agenda, Sistema.bio is committed to impacting over 1.5 million people (290,000 farms) with their technology by 2025, resulting in 5 million tons of reduced GHG emissions and the creation of over $100 million in net positive economic benefits in rural economies.
