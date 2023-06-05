Couple.com Spotlights the Unprecedented Market Potential of AI in the Dating Industry
A $1M opportunity awaits innovators
This is a call for visionaries with groundbreaking startup ideas. This challenge is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of dating.”BASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Couple.com, Inc., a pioneering force in the world of virtual dating, is looking to empower innovators with a vision that capitalizes on the market potential of AI in online dating. Through their Million-Dollar AI Dating App Challenge, Couple aims to stimulate the fusion of AI and dating, a market that is poised to be “the next big thing” in tech.
The AI dating market is estimated to grow exponentially in the coming years, with the possibility of reaching $4 billion by 2026. In an era where online dating has become the standard for how singles meet and connect, Couple believes the integration of AI has the potential to drastically enhance user experience, personalization, and overall satisfaction.
The Million-Dollar AI Dating App Challenge was born of that belief, and it represents a golden opportunity for innovators to pioneer new paths in this emerging field. The competition is open to visionaries, developers, and entrepreneurs with AI-based dating app ideas that can capitalize on this potential and reshape how people connect and find love.
"The power of AI in dating apps is immense, and the market is ripe for innovation," said Ryan Beswick, CEO of Couple. "We're investing in a future where AI and online dating intersect to create a more fulfilling and efficient experience for users. We believe the future of online dating is not just about great matching, but about truly understanding users’ individual needs and preferences. And that's exactly what we're looking for in this challenge."
The winner of the challenge will not only secure a game-changing $1,000,000 investment but will also get invaluable mentorship, resources, and industry exposure to help them succeed. The investment will be offered at a startup valuation of $10,000,000, with Couple retaining a 10% interest.
Submissions are open until 7/5/2023, and the winner will be announced on 8/15/23. The competition is open to all aged 18 and over, provided they have a team or team-building plan and meet all the eligibility requirements outlined at couple.com/milliondollarchallenge.
"This is a call for visionaries with groundbreaking startup ideas. This challenge is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of dating," says Beswick.
For more information on the AI Dating App Challenge and to submit ideas, visit couple.com/milliondollarchallenge.
ABOUT COUPLE: Couple.com, Inc., a subsidiary of World Media Group LLC, is a fast-growing startup in the $10B online-dating industry. We’ve created a one-of-a-kind virtual dating experience for singles across the globe. Our belief? Online dating should be an event.
Turns out, daters from all over the world agree.
Couple was founded in June 2020 and has been growing rapidly since then. What started with a small WebRTC tech team has evolved into a global organization with teams in Basking Ridge, NJ; Atlanta, GA; Toronto, Canada; and Bucharest, Romania. (Love knows no borders, and neither does Couple.)
Our community welcomes singles of all ages who are looking for a fun way to meet real people. Whether they’re seeking couplehood, friendship, or casual connection, Couple is committed to connecting them with catches, not catfish.
