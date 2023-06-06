PRIVATE COMMUNITIES REGISTRY RELEASES 2023 SURVEY RESULTS OF HOMEBUYERS AND RENTERS RESEARCHING LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES
New data reveals insights on the behavior, motivations, and financial situations of age-qualified buyers looking for real estate in master-planned communities
The industry's definitive annual report provides key market intelligence for builders, developers, clubs, and anyone involved with the planning, development, and marketing of lifestyle communities.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its 2023 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report. This free, 32-page report reveals insight into the behavior, motivations, and financial situations of retirees and pre-retirees searching for homes in communities that provide specific characteristics, amenities, and lifestyle preferences.
— Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR
“Each year, PCR gathers insights from thousands of people interested in buying or renting in a master-planned community,” says Ben Keal, PCR’s Director of Sales and Operations. “The data collected is specific to those searching for more than just a home—they’re searching for a lifestyle. The result is an enlightening report that provides key market intelligence for builders, developers, clubs, and anyone involved with the planning, development, and marketing of lifestyle communities.”
What do these niche homebuyers want? Here’s a snapshot of some of the key takeaways from the 2023 report:
- Lifestyle community buyers are willing to spend more for their next home.
47% have a budget of $500,000 - $1 million+ (up 13% from 2021)
- The majority of age-qualified buyers will be mortgage-free.
58% plan to pay cash for their next home
- In a common year-over-year trend, the process for lifestyle community buyers remains purposeful and deliberate.
72% have a purchase timeline of between 1-2 years
- Retirement is a key catalyst for life-changing moves.
70% plan to relocate to a new state and cite “retirement” as the main reason (55%), followed by “seeking warmer weather” (48%)
- PCR users display an active intent to buy.
Almost 75% of respondents have toured a community in person, with 49% having done so within the past year.
- Active adult/55+ buyers have several highly preferred amenities:
Walking/Biking Trails (73%)
Swimming Pool (72%)
Fitness Center (71%)
Clubhouse (55%)
Tennis/Pickleball (42%)
Golf (42%)
- Lifestyle community buyers value stress-free homes with minimal upkeep.
73% want an open floor plan, 68% prefer a single-level home, and 65% say low-maintenance living is the most important feature with their next home purchase.
“Through all the housing market ups and downs the past few years, buyers looking for retirement, 55+, active adult, and specific lifestyle communities have remained consistent in what they want. PCR’s latest report proves that while offering a fresh perspective on what communities and real estate companies can do to capitalize on the information,” concludes Ben.
The results of this year’s report analyzed the responses of over 1,300 visitors to PrivateCommunities.com who completed the survey in April of 2023. With more than 1 million annual site visits, this report represents a segment of the impactful data regularly collected by PCR.
For details on these insights and full survey results, download the 2023 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report at https://mediakit.privatecommunities.com/pr-2023-survey-report/.
Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)
Founded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, more than 1.3 million visitors browse PCR’s website to search gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ retirement communities, hoping to find their dream home in a community based on amenities or location. Ultimately, PCR helps builders, developers, communities, and realtors drive sales through page one Google search rankings, qualified lead generation, and actionable analytics reporting. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com.
Ben Keal
Private Communities Registry, LLC
+1 8008753072
ben@privatecommunities.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube