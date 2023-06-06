Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of it's Newest Location in the Princeton Area
— Justin Strickland
Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. They proudly pour Valvoline® motor oil but want customers to know that they should anticipate to drive away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers’ team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.
“We’re excited about our continued growth and expansion into new markets. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change was founded on the desire to bring a quality customer experience to the quick service oil change industry” said CEO and Founder Justin Strickland. “I believe that our commitment to quality and service sets us apart from other oil change providers in the area and we’re honored to have the opportunity to service the residents of Princeton.”
In addition to its focus on high-quality oil changes, Strickland Brothers is also dedicated to providing a low-involvement experience for customers. This means that customers can sit back and relax in their vehicles while the oil change is being carried out, with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.
Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.sboilchange.com.
About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change
Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change strives to be a breath of fresh air in the auto industry. Strickland Brothers is named after the CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland’s, two sons. It’s “Drive-Thru” model allows customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicle while they have their oil changed.
Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 150 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.
About Accelerated Brands
Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is the parent company of to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the Quick Lube and Car Wash sectors: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Trademark Car Wash, Quickshine Car Wash, Magic Express Wash & Lube, The Express Wash, Delta Car Wash Express. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations, over 1,750 employees and combined, all businesses generate more than $240 million in system sales and service approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.
