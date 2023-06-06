CureMatch and xCures Partner to Revolutionize the Standard for Precision Cancer Treatment Processes
CureMatch will leverage xCures technology that automatically creates a comprehensive outline of a patient’s medical history to improve treatment recommendations
We are confident that we can accelerate the adoption of precision oncology and improve outcomes for cancer patients globally.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power precision medicine support for oncology, is proud to announce a partnership with xCures, Inc., to connect cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. CureMatch will leverage the xCures technology platform to create a comprehensive outline of a cancer patient’s medical history and further enhance its precision cancer treatment recommendation capabilities.
— Mika Newton, CEO of xCures
CureMatch analyzes an individual patient’s genetic sequencing report to determine which drug combinations, out of the millions possible, could most effectively treat their cancer. It then provides oncologists with clear, accessible, predictive treatment analysis in an easy-to-read report that equips them with actionable knowledge tailored for each unique case. With xCures, cancer patients get immediate access to their care summary and all of their medical data in one easy-to-access place, greatly facilitating the finding of promising treatment options, even as they seek second opinions and try new therapies.
The collaboration between CureMatch and xCures will give oncologists clear, comprehensive access to patient records and past treatments, enabling them to make more informed recommendations for combination precision cancer treatments based on the CureMatch report.
"The collaboration between xCures and CureMatch brings together two leading companies at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can accelerate the adoption of precision oncology and improve outcomes for cancer patients globally."
“This partnership represents a significant step forward in harnessing the power of AI technology to optimize cancer care,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “By combining xCures’ patient medical history platform and our treatment-matching algorithm, we can make the process of obtaining genetically tailored, precision cancer therapies a reality for more patients.”
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves medical records from all sites of care. The (unstructured) data is aggregated and organized into a powerful, always up-to-date care summary that helps cancer patients get the right therapy at the right time.
The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for all treatment options.
The research portal, xUTILITY, generates Real-time, Regulatory-grade, Clinical data (RRC) for studies and decentralized trials.
For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.
Patrick van der Valk
xCures
email us here