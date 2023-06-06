California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia Celebrates 13th Anniversary
Local franchisees reflect on a culture of creativity and the secrets of their success.
Looking back on where we started in a small cramped office space to now with 5 design centers across 2 states, a new Raleigh manufacturing facility, and 78 employees, we are truly living the dream.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia are celebrating a major milestone, the franchise's 13th anniversary. After 13 years of designing custom storage solutions across two states, they have not only transformed customer lives but also the lives of their employees. Owners, Joe and Graziella Marengi have established an incredible legacy curated from a company spirit unlike any other, one encouraging limitless creativity, supportive leadership, and continual growth.
— Joe Marengi
Their long-term success in the home and interior design industry is determined by their ability to not just follow trends, but to lead them. Their showrooms are constantly updated so every time a customer visits, they experience the most current products and finishes. Setting the standard for custom organizational design, California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia offers a value-added experience for all customers.
“Every day holds the possibility of a new design direction, finish combination, and partnerships. This is the experience our customers and employees look forward to. They know when they come to us, they can be imaginative and excited by the possibilities," reflects Joe Marengi.
In addition to their commitment to a culture of creativity, they also focus on the local community. Every showroom is located in a unique area, and the story of each area, from coastal to urban industrial, is all factored into the trends showcased in that particular design center. To take it another step further, California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia recently expanded their manufacturing facility in Raleigh. Every custom storage solution is designed, cut, built, and installed locally.
From trendsetting to strong company culture, it’s no secret why these local franchisees are continuing to thrive. As they look ahead to the future, they are kicking off their 13th anniversary this June 2023. With exciting things in store, you don’t want to miss out as they reflect on their secret to thirteen years of success. Follow the local franchisees on social media and get to know the team members, the trends, upcoming events, and so much more!
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
