Lynx Air’s inaugural flight from Montréal takes off

To celebrate, Lynx is offering residents of Quebec the chance to win a vacation for two to Calgary, Canada’s gateway to the Rockies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s first flight from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) took to the skies today, destined for Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Today also marks the commencement of Lynx services between St. John’s International Airport (YYT), and Montréal. Lynx’s Montréal network will continue to expand in coming weeks, with the addition of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on June 23, 2023. At that point, Lynx will be flying 26 flights in and out of Montréal weekly, which equates to 4914 seats.

To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Montréal service, Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline is launching a contest, offering the chance to win a free vacation package for two to Calgary, including flights and accommodation. The contest starts on Monday, June 5, 2023, and ends at 11:59 AM EST on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Lynx has also announced a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35% off base fares for flights to and from Montréal, using the promo code: MONTREAL. The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from as low as $59* inclusive of taxes and fees. The sale starts on June 5, 2023 and ends at 11:59 PM EST June 6, 2023. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com .

“We are thrilled to be adding Montréal to our domestic network today, bringing our ultra-affordable fares to a community which has historically been underserved by low fare airlines,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “Our vision is to inspire more Canadians to fly, and we are proud to be offering an ultra-affordable option for Quebecers to explore some of Canada’s most popular destinations this summer. Montréal is an iconic destination in its own right and we are excited to make this vibrant city more accessible to Canadians. Whether you are traveling to explore the colourful streetscapes of St. John’s or to experience Montréal’s rich cultural heritage, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome this service from YUL to Calgary offered by our new airline partner, Lynx Air,” said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Air Operations and Air Service Development, ADM. “This direct route, like the one to St. John's, represents a great opportunity for YUL to develop its domestic air services. While ADM is constantly seeking to offer its passengers the most diversified range of air services possible, Lynx Air has launched an offering in the under-exploited niche of low-cost flights that will undoubtedly appeal to both business and leisure travellers.”

Lynx’s Montréal schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

City Arrival

City Y9 542 05-JUN-23 MON-WED-FRI YYC YUL Y9 543 07-JUN-23 WED-THU-SAT-SUN YUL YYC Y9 543 05-JUN-23 MON-WED-FRI YYT YUL Y9 543 07-JUN-23 WED-THU-SAT-SUN YUL YYT Y9 165 23-JUN-23 MON-TUE-THU-FRI-SAT-SUN YVR YUL Y9 166 23-JUN-23 MON-TUE-THU-FRI-SAT-SUN YUL YVR

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.



Media contact:

Paula Worthington

Worthington PR

paula@worthingtonpr.com

403-585-2429

FlyLynx.com

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.