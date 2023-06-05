Risk Strategies Appoints Pat Roth as West Regional Leader

Regional operating structure focuses on client service and business development

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Patrick Roth has been appointed as West Regional Leader. Roth will be responsible for overseeing Risk Strategies operations in the West region to build a comprehensive growth strategy and brand presence, continue to grow Risk Strategies specialty expertise and regional talent, and deliver a superior client experience.



“Pat’s extensive industry brokerage experience and specialty expertise makes him uniquely qualified for this regional leadership role. He has a solid background of strategic and operational experience, business development and market expansion, and brings a strong people and cultural focus to the role. I look forward to working closely with Pat as we continue to expand in the West by growing our talented team of associates and welcoming new Risk Strategies acquisitions, all designed to grow and serve our clients’ evolving needs,” said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations at Risk Strategies. Roth has over 20 years of insurance industry experience including creating vision, strategy, process and analytics to drive operational objectives through talent acquisition and development, superior client experience and market expansion. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Growth Leader for the Central and West Regions, Roth was responsible for developing a strong sales culture, driving organic growth strategies and recruiting and onboarding new producers.

Prior to Risk Strategies, Roth was Chief Growth Officer and Executive Vice President at Lockton. In that role, he led business expansion into new markets, implemented regional growth plans, recruited a top revenue-generating sales team and improved the talent onboarding and development strategy. Before Lockton, Roth was Resident Sales Director and Senior Vice President at Aon. Roth also served as Manager of Gateway Underwriters Agency at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, where he managed a MGA company and underwrote workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance.

“When I joined Risk Strategies, I was excited for the opportunity to work with our highly qualified and experienced sales team to help drive our organic growth strategy. We have far exceeded my expectations and I am excited to now be able to build upon those strategies and work collaboratively with all our talented associates as we expand in the West,” said Roth.

In addition to his extensive professional expertise, Roth holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University. Roth was previously recognized in Business Insurance’s 40 under 40 Award Program, as well as receiving Risk & Insurance Power Broker award designations.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Kelly Youngs

Account Coordinator

rsc@matternow.com

817-781-2359