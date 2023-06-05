Filmmaker Mike Hyzy Sheds Light on the Opioid Crisis in "Prevention Through Engagement"
The film is an expose and a compelling exploration of the opioid crisis and the transformative power of community-focused solutions.
My film offers a unique perspective on the opioid crisis, combining artistry of filmmaking with understanding of social and economic factors at play.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker and author Mike Hyzy announces the release of his latest documentary, "Prevention Through Engagement," a compelling exploration of the opioid crisis and the transformative power of community-focused solutions. This thought-provoking film delves into the devastating impact of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, while highlighting the inspiring work of social enterprise Warp Corps in combating addiction, homelessness, and suicide.
— Mike Hyzy
"Prevention Through Engagement" is the culmination of Mike Hyzy's passion for storytelling, social entrepreneurship, and his personal experience with the tragic toll of addiction and suicide. Through this documentary, Hyzy aims to not only raise awareness about the opioid crisis but also inspire action and change.
As the part of Crisp! Mobile Grocery, the groundbreaking startup that revolutionized SNAP acceptance for grocery delivery, Mike turns his creative focus to filmmaking, utilizing his skills to shed light on societal problems and amplify the voices of those affected.
Warp Corps, the subject of "Prevention Through Engagement," is a social enterprise based in Woodstock, Illinois. They employ a unique model that combines business and social impact, utilizing the proceeds from their sales of skateboards, coffee, and custom apparel to fund initiatives that combat addiction, homelessness, and mental health challenges. The film showcases Warp Corps as an exemplary community-driven organization that provides a blueprint for other social entrepreneurs seeking to make a difference.
Through interviews, personal stories, and compelling visuals, "Prevention Through Engagement" humanizes the opioid crisis, breaks down misconceptions, and highlights the urgency of addressing this pressing issue. The film emphasizes the power of community, resilience, and the potential for business to serve as a catalyst for social change.
"As a director and a social entrepreneur, my goal with 'Prevention Through Engagement' is to inspire action. To show that businesses can be a platform for social change. To show that with innovative thinking, we can find solutions within our reach. This film is a call to action for anyone who believes in the power of community and the potential for business to make a difference." - Mike Hyzy, Filmmaker and Author
By sharing his personal journey and highlighting the remarkable work of Warp Corps, Mike Hyzy compels viewers to confront the crisis, challenge preconceptions, and take action.
