[Latest] B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size Will Attain USD 4000 Million by 2028 Growing at 9.50% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[266+ Pages Report] The Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market size was worth around USD 2300 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4000 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.50% between 2022 and 2028. The rising retail channel will make sports nutrition products easily accessible, fostering industry expansion.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global B2B Sports Nutrition Market size was worth at approximately USD 2300 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4000 million by 2028."

The report analyses the B2B sports nutrition market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the B2B sports nutrition market.

Market Overview:

Sports nutrition plays a crucial part in enhancing the positive effects of exercise, which further enhances both physical and mental health. The ability to make informed decisions about nutrition and hydration can lead to improved performance, faster recovery, and injury prevention. Making decisions, however, is difficult because so much conflicting information is readily available. A wide range of services is readily available from nutritionists to assist health and other health-related objectives.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the B2B Sports Nutrition market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.50% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The B2B Sports Nutrition market size was worth around US$ 2300 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4000 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

million and is estimated to hit approximately million . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Sports nutrition products are predicted to be freely accessible due to the expanding retail channel, supporting industry growth.

By application, the recovery category dominated the market in 2021.

By distribution channel, the gyms category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global B2B sports nutrition market in 2021.

Industry Dynamics:

The global B2B sports nutrition market is expanding due to the rising demand for nutrition items such as protein bars, energy drinks, sports supplements, and other dietary supplements, particularly among athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts. It is anticipated that the usage of sports nutrition will be constrained due to the bad reputation caused by goods degraded by employing substances that are illegal to possess, such as stimulants, anabolic steroids, and prohormones.

In consequence, this is impeding market expansion throughout the anticipated timeframe. It is anticipated that increased product visibility due to manufacturers' increased attention to marketing their products at sporting events would present significant growth potential.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global B2B Sports Nutrition Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global B2B Sports Nutrition market include;

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Iovate Health Sciences

PepsiCo

General Nutrition Centers, Inc

The Hut Group

The Bountiful Company

Clif Bar & Company

Science in Sport

Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

Musclepharm

Post Holdings, Inc

B2B Sports Nutrition Market By Application (Endurance, Strength Training, Muscle Growth, Recovery, Energy, Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Cognitive Repairment), By Distribution Channel (Gyms, Fitness Studio, Sports Academics), And By Region-Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022–2028



Segmentation Analysis:

The global B2B sports nutrition market is segregated based on application, distribution channel, and region. The market, based on application, is divided into endurance, strength training, muscle growth, recovery, energy, weight management, immunity enhancement, and cognitive repairment.

Among these, the recovery segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into gyms, fitness studios, and sports academics. In 2021, the gyms category will dominate the global market.

Regional Analysis:

The global B2B sports nutrition market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising interest in leading a healthy, active lifestyle and rising awareness of the reliability of sports nutrition products, North America is predicted to dominate the market.

Additionally, the growth of the market in North America is supported by the region's growing number of gyms and fitness centers. The B2B Sports Nutrition Market in North America is also expanding due to frequent product launches and the presence of well-known firms.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2019: CytoSport, the company behind the protein drink brand Muscle Milk, was purchased by PepsiCo.

December 2020: Science Biotech and MYOS Corporation have agreed to an exclusive distribution arrangement for MYOS Corporation's Fortetropin product in the Australian and New Zealand markets. MYOS Corporation is a U.S.-based advanced nutrition company. The dietary supplement was created to hasten muscle mass increases, injury recovery, and mobility enhancement. Australia, known for being a sports-loving country, is said to be the market with the highest performance for fitness products, according to the company.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the B2B sports nutrition market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the B2B sports nutrition market forward?

What are the B2B sports nutrition Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the B2B sports nutrition Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the B2B sports nutrition market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2300 Million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 4000 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 9.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022- 2028 Key Companies Covered Herbalife International of America, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Abbott, Iovate Health Sciences, PepsiCo, General Nutrition Centers, Inc, The Hut Group, The Bountiful Company, Clif Bar & Company, Science in Sport, Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited, Musclepharm, Post Holdings Segments Covered By Type,By end-user, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global B2B Sports Nutrition market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Endurance

Strength Training

Muscle Growth

Recovery

Energy

Weight Management

Immunity Enhancement

Cognitive Repairment

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022-2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By end-user, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

