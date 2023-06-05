The Pneumatic Waste Collection Service Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 706 Million by the end of 2033, Mentions Persistence Market Research

Pneumatic Waste Collection Service Demand in Hospitals to Register a CAGR of Over 4.6% in Next 10 Years

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pneumatic Waste Collection Service market revenues were estimated at US$ 300 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 706 Million. Pneumatic Waste Collection Service demand in hospitals is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.



The adoption of pneumatic waste collection systems has been steadily increasing, particularly in the commercial and industrial sectors, due to their numerous advantages in waste management. Pneumatic waste collection systems offer a modern and efficient approach to handling waste in large-scale commercial and industrial settings, providing businesses with cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33486

Pneumatic waste collection systems offer enhanced hygiene and cleanliness, which is particularly beneficial in commercial and industrial settings. Traditional waste collection methods can generate unpleasant odors, attract pests, and pose health and safety risks. In contrast, pneumatic waste collection systems transport waste through enclosed pipelines, minimizing odors and reducing the chances of pests and vermin infestation. All these factors contribute to the increasing demand for pneumatic waste collection services in the industrial sector.

Another key factor contributing to the increasing popularity of these services is the public-private partnerships. Public-private collaborations can facilitate the integration of pneumatic waste collection systems into existing urban infrastructure and systems. Waste management is often a complex and regulated sector, involving various stakeholders and infrastructure requirements. Public-private collaborations can help streamline the integration of pneumatic waste collection systems into urban planning and development, waste collection and disposal processes, and municipal regulations.

Governments have formed partnerships with private companies to promote the implementation of pneumatic waste collection systems. These partnerships can involve joint investments, collaborations, and shared responsibilities in implementing and maintaining the systems. For example, in Stockholm, Sweden, the local government has partnered with private companies to develop and operate the city's pneumatic waste collection system. This public-private partnership has helped accelerate the implementation of the system and made it more financially viable.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33486

Competitive Analysis :

Key players in the Pneumatic Waste Collection Service Market are STREAM Environment, Envac, MariCap Oy, Logiwaste AB, Marimatic, Green Wave, Aerbin Aps, AMCS Group, AWC Berhad, and Caverion Corporation.

Some of the recent developments in the Pneumatic Waste Collection Service Market are:

In April 2023, Meiko announced its expansion in Asia by founding its Meiko Korean subsidiary. This step came in accordance with the growing demand from this region and thus will serve the local market from Seoul.

announced its expansion in Asia by founding its Meiko Korean subsidiary. This step came in accordance with the growing demand from this region and thus will serve the local market from Seoul. In March 2021, Air-Log announced the acquisition of LSS Tube System Ltd., a company based in Macao that specializes in the development and manufacturing of pneumatic tube systems for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The acquisition is expected to expand Air-Log's presence in the Asian market and strengthen its position as a leading provider of pneumatic tube systems in healthcare and logistics.

announced the acquisition of LSS Tube System Ltd., a company based in Macao that specializes in the development and manufacturing of pneumatic tube systems for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The acquisition is expected to expand Air-Log's presence in the Asian market and strengthen its position as a leading provider of pneumatic tube systems in healthcare and logistics. In February 2021, Air-Log made its 1 st partial delivery of ten 5 *40” containers for its large-scale automated laundry and waste system project in Xiamen, China.

made its 1 partial delivery of ten 5 *40” containers for its large-scale automated laundry and waste system project in Xiamen, China. In July 2020, Marimatic won a waste collection contract for Masar an upcoming destination of Makkah. The main element of this project is to line the boulevards footpath with waste bins and connect more than 210 plots comprising hotels and apartment buildings with a pipe network.

won a waste collection contract for Masar an upcoming destination of Makkah. The main element of this project is to line the boulevards footpath with waste bins and connect more than 210 plots comprising hotels and apartment buildings with a pipe network. In March 2020, Marimatic AB signed an agreement to deliver a MetroTaifun Area and commercial collection solution to a newly developed district by Fabege AB, Stockholm’s Haga Norra. It will cover 1,000 apartments and office properties for 8 blocks.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Pneumatic Waste Collection Service market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33486

The study reveals extensive growth in Pneumatic waste collection service in terms of End-use (Hospitals, Hotels/Restaurants, Airports, Educational Institutes, Stadium), industry ( Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and in terms of Region (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, MEA, Latin America, Oceania) – 2023 to 2033.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com