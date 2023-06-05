Global MEMS Microphone Market Predicted to Register a Revenue of $6,002.4 Million and Grow at a Stunning CAGR of 14.5% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [300-Pages] | Explicated by Research Dive

The global MEMS microphone market is expected to observe striking growth during the analysis period, owing to the rising applications of MEMS microphones in the consumer electronics industry. Based on type, the analog sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global MEMS microphone market is projected to garner a revenue of $6,002.4 million and rise at a fascinating CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, the growing demand for consumer electronic products such as notepads, tablets, smart TVs, and many more among individuals and the rising requirement of compact electronic components to produce small consumer electronic devices are the major factors expected to amplify the growth of the MEMS microphone market over the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing usage of microphones in industrial applications such as noise source testing, sound power testing, and many more, is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the market during the analysis timeframe. However, the challenges associated with the integration and packaging of MEMS microphones may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the MEMS Microphone Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, SNR, technology, application, and region.

Type: Analog Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The analog sub-segment is predicted to hold the largest market share over the analysis timeframe. The increasing demand for analog output-type microphones in manufacturing most smartphones is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

SNR: Very High (>=64dB) Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The very high (>=64dB) sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021. The rising demand for very high SNR to record sound from far-field applications is predicted to propel the growth of the MEMS microphone market sub-segment in the coming period.

Technology: Capacitive Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The capacitive sub-segment registered the largest revenue in 2021. Capacitive technology has always been treated as the best solution for the high (>= 64dB) SNR MEMS microphone irrespective of MEMS microphone size and form factor which is the major factor expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Application: Mobile Phones Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The mobile phones sub-segment held the biggest market share in 2021. The increasing demand for smartphones and tablets among individuals, owing to the increasing disposable income among them especially in emerging nations, is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Market Held the Largest Highest Market Share in 2021

The Asia-Pacific region of the MEMS microphone market accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. This is majorly due to the existence of established manufacturing facilities across the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for consumer electronics among individuals in this region such as smartphones, VR devices, hearing aids, and many more is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the MEMS Microphone Market

The rise of the novel coronavirus has brought several uncertainties across various enterprises across the globe. It has also devastated the MEMS microphone market. The governments of many nations have imposed lockdowns to control the spread of the deadly virus. This caused the shutdown of several semiconductor-based manufacturing industries which further affected the supply chain of MEMS microphones during the pandemic. All these factors have decreased the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the MEMS Microphone Market

The major players of the market include

Vesper Technologies Inc.

Knowles LLC

Goertek

InvenSense Inc.

AAC Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Hosiden Corporation

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

CUI Inc.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2022, Fortemedia, a leading voice-processing technology company launched a cutting-edge MEMS microphone solution, namely, TMS02BD, that can achieve the adverse requirements of air pressure in the field. This solution has passed the tire-one customer’s air-pressure test condition and made Fortemedia a top-class vendor with global OEM's high-standard acceptance.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about MEMS Microphone Market:

MEMS Microphone Market Growth Projected To Generate A Revenue Of $6,002.4 Million By 2031

