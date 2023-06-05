Brilliant Earth Extends Leadership in Blockchain Diamonds Through Participation with Tracr

Global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry continues product expansion by doubling down on transparency

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2023 -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced a new collaboration with Tracr, the world's leading digital platform for tracing natural diamonds from their source. The partnership will further unlock Brilliant Earth's blockchain-enabled natural diamond offerings, meeting the Company's ESG goal six months ahead of schedule.



“At Brilliant Earth, we continue to create solutions and pursue partnerships that support our mission,” said Beth Gerstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Brilliant Earth. “Working with Tracr will allow us to drive an increased assortment of blockchain-enabled natural diamonds into the market, while getting us closer to attaining our ESG goals and bringing our customers increased traceability in the lifecycle of their diamond.”

As a digitally-native company, Brilliant Earth has been a leader in using emerging technology to achieve industry-leading sustainability and transparency standards. Tracr’s technology further supports Brilliant Earth and its customers’ expectations of transparency with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify a diamond’s provenance and analyze its unique characteristics.

Wes Tucker, Tracr CEO, said, “We are delighted to have Brilliant Earth join Tracr and are looking forward to helping them use our platform to continue their mission to cultivate a more transparent, sustainable, compassionate and inclusive jewelry industry. With both of our organizations having a shared focus on using technology to tell the story of natural diamonds, I’m excited about what we will be able to achieve together towards this shared goal.”

The technological advancements that come with the Tracr partnership will support Brilliant Earth’s mission and further enhance the customer experience. Additional information about the Company’s foundational pillars of Transparency, Sustainability, Compassion, and Inclusivity can be found in their 2022 Mission Report at https://investors.brilliantearth.com/mission-reports.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 31 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Tracr

Tracr is the world’s first fully distributed diamond traceability platform that starts at the source and operates at scale, bringing the ability to explore the provenance, authenticity and unique journey a natural diamond has taken along the diamond value chain. To date, Tracr has registered more than 1 million rough diamonds at source and 110,000 diamonds at the manufacturer level securely on their dedicated Tracr instances.