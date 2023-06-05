Prestige Consumer Healthcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced it will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The following week, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference virtually on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. ET.



All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com under the "Investors” section and the "Events and Presentations" tab, or by using the following link:

https://ir.prestigebrands.com/events-presentations/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcasts, a replay option will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse and iconic portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

