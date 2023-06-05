Rent the Runway to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (Nasdaq: RENT) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events:



The Sidoti Small Cap Conference , to be held virtually. Management will participate in investor meetings on June 15, 2023, as well as a fireside chat on June 15 at 2:30PM ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Rent the Runway’s investor relations website under the “Events” section at https://investors.renttherunway.com / . The webcast will also be available for replay for at least 14 days following the presentation.

About Rent the Runway

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear and ski wear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World."

