NFW Announces Christine Goulay as New Board Member

Sustainable fashion executive brings extensive leadership and sustainability strategy development background within the circular textiles and apparel space.

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFW, a circularity platform for plastic-free performance materials, today announced the appointment of Christine Goulay to their Board of Directors as an independent director.

Goulay is a proven leader in the material science industry, having led sustainable fashion and innovation companies for over 15 years.

"We are pleased to welcome Christine Goulay to the NFW Board," said Dr. Luke Haverhals, founder and chief executive officer of NFW. "Christine's deep experience in global fashion and sustainability businesses with strong business development skills and market knowledge are already proving to be extremely valuable to NFW as we grow our business and as we pursue our mission to drive systems-wide change in material manufacturing. Christine is helping us create a world where everyone’s material needs are met, naturally and sustainably. “

During her career, Goulay has held positions with PANGAIA, Kering and EDUN. Christine is widely known as a lecturer, speaker and workshop facilitator with published articles on fashion, climate resilience, sustainability and innovation, and fashion. She is also a corporate lawyer with vast experience in the venture capital and private equity space. A graduate of Harvard University, Goulay earned her law degree from Boston College. Goulay also holds numerous business certificates and an MBA from INSEAD.

"I am both honored and excited to be appointed to NFW’s Board of directors. I have been following NFW for years as NFW has established itself as a global leader in the ‘next gen’ materials space. This is a time of tremendous potential and opportunity for the company, as material science and sustainable fashion continue to evolve. NFW is creating industry-changing technologies that will significantly impact how the world views manufacturing derived from natural materials. I look forward to helping the team on topics ranging from strategy to execution going forward," said Goulay.

About NFW

NFW is a circularity platform for plastic-free performance materials. NFW follows three Ground Rules in everything they develop: start well, stay clean, end well. The multi-material platform serves a wide range of industries—from fashion and footwear to automotive and upholstery. NFW technology embeds into existing supply chains, enabling the world’s most iconic brands to design and scale products with high-performance, naturally circular materials. NFW makes global brands more sustainable, empowering them to create without plastics. Alongside the boldest brands and visionary designers, NFW is pioneering a post-linear, post-oil economy.