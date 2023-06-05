SafeWalls® Promotes Nutritional Education at 67 Elementary Schools While it Protects from Covid-19

Is it a school or a prison, no visual difference - Before Lunch Line Deinstitutionalized Extremely Durable and Safe

MARRIETTA, GA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandArmor® began installations of its ISO lab-certified SafeWalls® antimicrobial wall covering in Cobb County Elementary Schools food service areas as a special collaboration with the Cobb County School District Food and Nutrition Services. This collaboration provides an attractive, fun environment for children, protects them from illness, and makes it easy for cafeteria managers to maintain a safe, clean, and healthy environment for food service.

School Food and Nutrition Service departments across the United States are under pressure to increase meal participation rates but they’re fighting the same uphill battle: it’s hard to convince students who normally pack a lunch to try school food when the food service area looks dull and institutional. After all, we eat with our eyes first and most food service areas are exposed concrete block painted a dull beige. Improving the visual appeal of the food service area to increase school meal participation is a plan that Cobb County Schools District is putting into action through a massive undertaking that impacts 67 schools, protects thousands of students from COVID-19 and other viruses, and educates the students on wellness.

Emily Hanlin, Executive Director of the Food and Nutrition Services for Cobb County, searched for a solution that would help her increase meal participation and meet the strict requirements of her program. “The solution can’t be purely decorative. The money we receive is Federal and there are rules for how we use it to fund a project. This protects the students by ensuring that we’re buying good quality food and keeping up with the facilities’ needs – but it makes it challenging to pursue transformational change.” Hanlin continued her search and found a path forward that would update the look and feel in 67 elementary schools in Cobb County and meet the restrictions for spending: nutritional and wellness messaging through decorative and functional wall coverings. Investing in solutions that encourage healthy eating and wellness activities was something that would be allowed – and SafeWalls met all of her needs.

SafeWalls is a commercial-grade wallcovering that can be customized with graphics, logos, photographs, and murals. In addition to the stain free polymer surface, SafeWalls protects against the spread of bacteria and viruses. Its polymer surface is naturally antibacterial, and it is manufactured with safe antimicrobials to inhibit the growth of microbes.

SafeWalls’ polymer wallcoverings and surface protection film has been independently tested by ISO 21702 certified lab as effective against SAR-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), reducing the surface virus by up to 96.2% in one hour.

It’s also effective against staph infections, MRSA, and e-coli. Contaminants cannot thrive on surfaces covered by SafeWalls. Plus, SafeWalls are easy to clean, which means fewer harsh chemicals need to be used – perfect for sticky fingers touching the decals as they pass through the lunch line.

BrandArmor - the company behind SafeWalls - works closely with each client to measure, custom-design, and manage the installation of SafeWalls. For Cobb County, this means careful measurement of each of the 67 school’s food service areas, custom designs for each school (every food service line gets its own custom café name and sign), and the installation of the decals. “The designs were a collaboration between Cobb County Food and Nutrition Services and our design team,” says Jonathan Baltic, President of BrandArmor. “Emily gave us her list of needs and our creative team lead by Bill George developed designs that met her goals. We have images of kids participating in fun physical activities, like yoga and dance, enticing visuals of bright, beautiful fruits and vegetables, and messages encouraging balanced, healthy eating. What’s even better is knowing that along with reducing that institutional feel, we’re providing the schools with something that’s incredibly durable and will last for decades.”

Installations began at the pilot location – Bullard Elementary School - in May and the rest of Cobb County’s elementary schools will be completed on an accelerated schedule with SafeWalls in their food service areas by Fall.

The functional wall coverings are already making a good impression among staff and students. “I could not believe how much energy the new colors and creatively placed décor brought to our lunchroom! Our students’ faces lit up as they saw them. It was awesome to eat in a place as beautiful as our Café,” said a fifth-grade teacher. Diana, a third-grade student at the school, echoed her sentiments, “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT! It’s so nice for the kids to be greeted by such a nice atmosphere when they come into the café. It’s bright and beautiful – like the women who prepare and serve the lunches at Bullard. Great job!”

BrandArmor Technologies, LLC is an industry leader in the large-format digital printing industry. Its specialty products feature a proprietary polymer, which protects the environment-facing surface with a zero PVC polymer. BrandArmor is chemically inert and will repel without degradation most environmental pollutants and chemicals, which normally attack and degrade regular vinyl graphics. After more than a year of development and field installations, BrandArmor® is offering antimicrobial SafeWalls® customized wallcoverings. This groundbreaking product combines bacteria and virus resistance with the durability of a polymer finish, all with beautiful custom designs.

SafeWalls are the most durable wall-coverings on the market