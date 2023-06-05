Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Improve the Online Reputations of Attorneys

Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) website, online reputation management (ORM) Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) website, online reputation management (ORM) Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) website, online reputation management (ORM) Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) website, online reputation management (ORM) Online reputation management (ORM) by Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG)

With artificial intelligence increasingly used for data management and communications, it can also be a useful tool for online reputation management.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG), an online reputation management company specializing in improving the online reputations of attorneys, has announced the use of artificial intelligence in its proprietary online reputation management ( ORM ) system. While some ORM companies claim to delete negative information from the internet, it is doubtful that that is even possible. One certainly cannot delete sanction information from the website of the Bar or negative reviews from someone else’s website. Other reputation management companies create dozens of online profiles on social media websites, but Google and other search engines usually disregard such nearly identical profiles as duplicative.ARG takes a different approach: positive, truthful information to counter the negative information circulating on the internet. In providing its services, ARG avoids social media because they may multiply negative information by giving other parties, including so-called “vandals,” who can find something negative about anything and take social media as an opportunity to respond in negative ways.The company’s new AI-driven proprietary ORM system is designed to monitor and analyze attorneys’ online presences, providing real-time insights and creating positive information that may counter any unjustified negative information circulating on the internet.“We are excited to be able to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to help attorneys improve their online reputations,” said Genevieve Maki, the administrative manager of Attorney Rehabilitation Group. “Our AI-driven management system is designed to provide attorneys with the insights and tools they need to protect and enhance their online reputations.”The AI element of this new service also helps attorneys identify and effectively respond to negative reviews and inaccurate information, thereby helping to ensure that their online reputations remain positive.“We believe that our AI-driven management system will be a valuable tool for lawyers looking to protect and enhance their online reputations,” Ms. Maki said. “We are committed to providing attorneys with the tools and insights they need to ensure that their online reputations remain positive and accurate.”About Attorney Rehabilitation GroupEstablished in 2018, Attorney Rehabilitation Group (ARG) is a Miami-based online reputation management (ORM) company focusing on lawyers about whom adverse information, including disciplinary action, is circulating on the internet. While one cannot delete most such adverse information, it can be made much less relevant once the positive aspects of a lawyer’s practice are appropriately highlighted. To this end, ARG has developed a proprietary ORM system. ARG was founded by internet marketing specialists and law practice managers who have first-hand experience with the challenges of the practice of law and the negative effects the internet can have on reputation and business development. ARG’s website is https://AttorneyRepRehab.com

