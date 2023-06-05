Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault Offense: 3300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspects assaulted the victim. One of the suspects then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were apprehended and a knife was recovered by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, 31-year-old Manuel Medias, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). Additionally, 30-year-old Jesus Ramos-Martinez, of Northwest, DC, and 47-year-old Ventura Elmer, of Woodbridge, VA, were arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

 

