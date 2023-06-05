Hill International to Continue to Support the City of Phoenix Aviation Department’s Capital Improvement Program at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and PHOENIX, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the City of Phoenix Aviation Department to provide program management staff support services for the City of Phoenix’s Capital Improvement Program, Terminal Modernization Program, Airport Development Plan, and Capital Management Division at Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, and Phoenix Goodyear Airport.



To keep pace with the region’s growth, PHX and other regional airports need more terminal space and parking, better roads, airfield improvements, and options for moving people and airplanes around the airport more quickly. PHX currently serves more than 120,000 passengers daily, with more than 1,200 flights per day, and has a total economic impact of more than $38 billion per year. The Department’s projects will support carriers with improved airfields and enhance the passenger experience through expanded terminal spaces, and parking facilities, among other areas.

The Aviation Department’s anticipated projects planned for this phase of the CIP includes the Modernization of Terminal 4’s vertical and horizontal transportation equipment, the design and construction of the Terminal 3 North Concourse, the reconstruction of the West Air Cargo Apron, and the design and construction of new Taxiway U.

Hill has been working at PHX for well over a decade, acting as an extension of the Department’s own team to implement the CIP and other projects. This includes technology and communications enhancements, automated people movers, tenant improvements, and more inviting and expansive terminal spaces. Under this new contract, Hill will continue to provide project management, estimating and cost analysis, scheduling, project controls, commissioning, planning, building systems support, document review, baggage handling system support, and related coordination, communications, and administrative support.

Hill Vice President, Aviation Yvonne Bilshausen said of the award: “Our team’s aviation experts and support personnel bring the skillsets and industry best practices to help the Department realize these projects as cost effectively and efficiently as possible. We’re looking forward to continuing Hill’s long history with PHX.”

Hill President, Americas Michael B. Smith adds: “I’ve been a part of Hill’s PHX team since we began our work with the Aviation Department and have seen first-hand how well PHX plans and manages these projects and the difference they make in keeping PHX at the forefront of U.S. airports. I’m proud of our team for the support we’ve provided over the years and looking forward to this next phase of growth at PHX and for the entire region. For airports looking for best practices on realizing their own CIPs, PHX is a great place to start.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News- Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com .



