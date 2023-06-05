Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,072 in the last 365 days.

Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Free Webinar On Unpaid Dues And Collection Processes For Managed Community Board Members

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI)  invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free educational event will review important legal updates, assessment collection procedures, enforcement guidelines, board member responsibilities, and more. It is part of CASI’s ongoing “7 at 7” board education series that is designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Unpaid Dues and the Collection Process

Who:

Kim Sutter, Esq.

Eads, Murray and Pugh, P.C.

When:

Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Olga Hunt
Associa
317.875.5600
ohunt@cas-indiana.com

You just read:

Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Free Webinar On Unpaid Dues And Collection Processes For Managed Community Board Members

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more