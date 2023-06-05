UV Cured Printing Ink Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis and Trend Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

The global UV cured printing ink market size was USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global UV-cured printing ink market size for reached USD 2.5 billion. It is projected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by two key factors: the increasing demand for high-quality prints across various end-use industries and the rising need for environmentally friendly printing options.

The growing concern for the environment has led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly printing solutions. UV-cured printing ink is considered an environmentally friendly option due to its low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and reduced energy consumption during the printing process. As consumers and companies prioritize sustainability, the adoption of UV-cured printing ink has increased significantly, driving the market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the expanding use of digital printing technology has also contributed to the growing demand for UV-cured printing ink. Digital printing offers high-quality and cost-effective printing solutions for a wide range of applications. UV-cured printing ink complements this technology by providing excellent adhesion, durability, and vibrant colors, making it an ideal choice for various printing requirements.

Overall, the UV-cured printing ink market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality prints and the shift towards environmentally friendly printing solutions. The combination of these factors, along with the expanding use of digital printing technology, is driving the market's revenue growth.

UV Cured Printing Ink Market Segments:

The UV Cured Printing Ink Market report provides comprehensive insights into the market dynamics and trends. In 2022, the market size for UV Cured Printing Ink was valued at USD 2.5 billion. It is projected to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the period from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, the market is forecasted to reach a revenue of USD 4.8 billion.

The estimation of the market is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, with the base year for analysis being 2022. The forecast period covers the years 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used in the report are revenue in USD billion.

The report covers a wide range of aspects, including revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and emerging trends. It provides valuable insights into the UV Cured Printing Ink market, aiding stakeholders in making informed business decisions.

The market is segmented based on the type outlook and application outlook. The type outlook segment includes Free Radical UV Cured Printing Ink, Cationic UV Cured Printing Ink, and Hybrid UV Cured Printing Ink. Each type of UV Cured Printing Ink offers unique characteristics and advantages for various applications.

In terms of application outlook, the market covers segments such as Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication, and Others. These applications represent diverse industries where UV Cured Printing Ink finds extensive usage.

The regional scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own market dynamics, growth opportunities, and trends pertaining to UV Cured Printing Ink. The report provides valuable insights into the market trends and prospects in each region.

Overall, the UV Cured Printing Ink Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape, providing revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive scenarios, growth factors, and regional trends. It serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers seeking to understand and capitalize on the market opportunities in the UV Cured Printing Ink industry.

UV Cured Printing Ink Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2021, Sun Chemical Corporation introduced its SunCure® 44HC high-performance UV-curable inks, which are designed for use in the production of labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons. These inks provide excellent adhesion to a wide range of substrates and have a low odor.

• In 2020, SiegwerkDruckfarben AG & Co. KGaA acquired Ultra Inks Inc., a Canadian company that specializes in the production of UV-curable flexographic inks. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Siegwerk's product offerings in the UV-curable ink market and strengthening its position in North America.

• In 2020, DIC Corporation announced the acquisition of BASF's global pigments business, which includes UV-curable pigments. The acquisition was valued at approximately $1.26 billion and aimed to strengthen DIC's position in the global pigments market.

• In 2019, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired The Colormaker Industries Pty Ltd, an Australian company that specializes in the production of UV-curable inks for the screen printing industry. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Toyo Ink's product offerings in the UV-curable ink market and strengthening its position in Australia.

• In 2018, Flint Group introduced its EkoCure™ Ancora range of UV-curable inks, which are designed for use in the label and packaging industry. These inks are formulated with renewable raw materials and have a low odor, making them an environmentally friendly option.

UV Cured Printing Ink Market Competitive landscape:

The global UV-cured printing ink market is characterized by intense competition, with the presence of several prominent players. These companies play a significant role in driving market growth and innovation. Some of the major players operating in the UV-cured printing ink market include BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, ALTANA AG, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Dow Chemical Company.

These companies are actively involved in various strategies to maintain their competitive edge in the market. This includes product development and innovation, strategic partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of their geographic presence. By continuously investing in research and development, these players aim to introduce advanced UV-cured printing ink formulations that meet the evolving customer demands for high-quality prints, enhanced durability, and faster curing times.

Furthermore, the market players are also focusing on improving their manufacturing processes to ensure efficient production and cost-effectiveness. This enables them to offer competitive pricing to customers and strengthen their position in the market. Additionally, companies are actively engaged in strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their reach and cater to a broader customer base.

In conclusion, the global UV-cured printing ink market is highly competitive, with several major players driving market growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion. These companies play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for fast-drying and durable UV-cured prints, while continually striving to enhance their product offerings and maintain a strong market presence.

