Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. to Present at the Virtual BetterInvesting National Convention

/EIN News/ -- Wenzhou, China, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. ("Erayak" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RAYA), a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the virtual BetterInvesting National Convention held on June 3 and 10, 2023.

Presentation Details

Date: Saturday, June 10th, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Mr. Lingyi Kong, Erayak Chairman & CEO

Registration/Webcast Link: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/our-events

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting was founded in 1951 as a nonprofit organization to educate individual investors and investment clubs to become successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting has helped over 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. The association was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful lifelong stock investor by following sound, practical investing principles. The organization teaches members how to build a profitable portfolio of high-quality growth companies to help them reach their long-term financial goals through unbiased stock investing classes, effective online stock selection and analysis tools, and exclusive investor publications and other resources.

The virtual BetterInvesting National Convention held on June 3 and 10, celebrates 70 plus years of investor education from beginner to advanced stock investing which will provide methods and strategies to grow return on investments, the opportunity to listen to nationally recognized experts, and help attendees improve their finances and retirement portfolio.

For more information, visit: https://www.betterinvesting.org/

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. Our products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. Our goal is to be the premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life and outdoor living.

For more information, visit: https://erayakpower.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

