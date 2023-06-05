Submit Release
InnovAge Announces Participation at the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced that Patrick Blair, president and CEO, and Barbara Gutierrez, CFO will be speaking at the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. (PT) / 12:20 p.m. (ET). The event will be webcast live, and a link for the event will be available online on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,310 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

