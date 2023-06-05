Audiology Devices Market to Reach $17.9 Bn by 2032,Driven by Rising Hearing Loss Prevalence and Technological Innovation

Reports And Data

The global audiology devices market size was USD 10.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audiology Devices Market had a size of USD 10.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hearing loss and related conditions, a growing elderly population, and advancements in audiology devices are driving the growth of market revenue.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 466 million people worldwide currently suffer from significant hearing loss, and this number is expected to surpass 900 million by 2050. This rise in demand for audiology equipment is also attributed to the increased occurrence of hearing loss in infants and young children due to factors like preterm birth, birth asphyxia, and maternal illnesses.

Furthermore, the aging population is another significant factor contributing to the revenue growth of the audiology equipment market. Older individuals are more susceptible to hearing loss and other auditory impairments. As per the United Nations, it is estimated that by 2050, approximately 2.1 billion people worldwide will be 60 years of age or older. This demographic shift is expected to create a substantial demand for audiology equipment in the coming years.

The market's revenue growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced audiology devices. Manufacturers are continuously developing innovative and inventive products, including bone-anchored hearing aids, digital hearing aids, and cochlear implants. These devices offer users improved sound quality, enhanced speech recognition, and greater comfort.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The audiology devices market consists of various product types that cater to different needs and conditions. One significant product category is hearing aids, which are designed to assist individuals with hearing loss. These devices come in different styles and technologies, such as behind-the-ear (BTE), in-the-ear (ITE), and receiver-in-canal (RIC), among others. Hearing aids help amplify sound and improve hearing abilities for users.

Another important product type is cochlear implants. Cochlear implants are surgically implanted devices that directly stimulate the auditory nerve and provide a sense of sound to individuals with severe hearing loss or deafness. These devices have revolutionized the treatment of profound hearing loss and are particularly beneficial for individuals who do not benefit significantly from traditional hearing aids.

Bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) represent another category of audiology devices. BAHA devices are surgically implanted and transmit sound vibrations directly to the inner ear through bone conduction. They are particularly suitable for individuals with conductive hearing loss or single-sided deafness. BAHA devices offer improved sound transmission and are often considered a viable option when traditional hearing aids are not effective.

In addition to hearing aids and implants, the market also includes diagnostic devices. These devices are used to evaluate and assess individuals' hearing capabilities and diagnose various auditory disorders. Diagnostic devices include audiometers, tympanometers, otoacoustic emission analyzers, and other specialized equipment. These devices aid healthcare professionals in accurately diagnosing and treating hearing impairments.

The audiology devices market encompasses other product types as well, which include assistive listening devices, wireless hearing aids, and accessories like batteries and cleaning kits. These additional products provide supplementary support and enhance the functionality of audiology devices.

In terms of end-use, the market serves various settings to cater to individuals' needs. Hospitals are one key end-use setting where audiology devices are utilized for diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation purposes. Clinics, both independent and those associated with hospitals, also play a significant role in providing audiology services to patients. Additionally, audiology devices are used in home settings, allowing individuals to manage their hearing needs in the comfort of their own homes. Other settings, such as educational institutions and workplaces, may also require audiology devices to support individuals with hearing impairments.

Strategic development:

A new company named WS Audiology was established on 1 March 2019 through the merger of Widex A/S and Sivantos Pte. Ltd. This strategic merger was undertaken with the goal of expanding the company's presence in the global audiology devices market and offering a wider range of products to its customer base.

Competitive Landscape:

The audiology devices market is characterized by intense competition, as numerous companies strive to establish their position and gain market share. While a few prominent players dominate the market, there is also a growing presence of medium-sized and small companies that are actively expanding their product offerings and market reach. The audiology devices market report includes several major companies that play a significant role in shaping the industry landscape.

William Demant Holding A/S is one of the key players in the market, known for its wide range of hearing aids and other audiology devices. GN Store Nord A/S is another prominent company that specializes in innovative hearing solutions and communication products. Sonova Holding AG is recognized for its advanced hearing care solutions and has a strong global presence.

Sivantos Pte. Ltd., which merged with Widex A/S to form WS Audiology, is a notable player in the market. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge audiology devices to address the needs of individuals with hearing loss. Widex A/S, prior to the merger, was renowned for its high-quality hearing aids and research-driven approach.

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of hearing aids and hearing healthcare solutions. Cochlear Limited specializes in implantable hearing solutions, particularly cochlear implants, and is a renowned name in the industry. Med-EL and Advanced Bionics AG are also prominent companies known for their innovative implantable hearing technologies.

Oticon A/S is recognized for its comprehensive range of audiology devices, including hearing aids and wireless communication systems. These companies, along with others in the audiology devices market, contribute to the industry's growth and drive advancements in hearing care technology.

