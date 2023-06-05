Prepay Nation and Safaricom Ethiopia team up to offer international mobile top-up to Ethiopians living abroad

Partnership to boost Ethiopian telecom industry growth of cross-border transactions

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepay Nation, a leading B2B marketplace of cross-border transfers, has announced a partnership with Safaricom Ethiopia, the newest mobile network operator (MNO) in Ethiopia. The partnership will enable Ethiopians living abroad to send mobile airtime to their loved ones back home via Safaricom Ethiopia's network.



Over 2.5 million Ethiopians live outside of their country, particularly in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Netherlands, and the need for a reliable and convenient way to send airtime to family and friends in Ethiopia is critical. Safaricom Ethiopia is the first private telecom operator in Ethiopia.

"We are excited to partner with Prepay Nation to offer international mobile top-ups to Ethiopians living abroad," said Anwar Soussa, CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia. "Our partnership’s primary objective is to broaden our services and provide the Ethiopian diaspora with access to stay connected with their loved ones back home."

Prepay Nation a global B2B prepaid products marketplace has an operational presence in 150+ countries and over 600+ MNO partnerships. Paolo Montessori, CEO of Prepay Nation, said, "We are delighted to partner with Safaricom Ethiopia, our extensive network and innovative technology will ensure that the mobile airtime top-up service is safe, reliable, and easily accessible to Ethiopian diaspora." The partnership between Prepay Nation and Safaricom Ethiopia will offer the Ethiopian diaspora a fast and secure way to send airtime to their loved ones in Ethiopia, irrespective of the value. The service will be available through Prepay Nation's leading partner network of 350,000+ retail locations and digital channels.

The partnership with Prepay Nation will further strengthen Safaricom Ethiopia's operations and reachability providing options to its customers.

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments, with an operational presence in 150+ countries, with over 600+ mobile operator partnerships across 350,000+ retail locations. For more information, please visit www.prepaynation.com or contact Janis D’souza on hello@prepaynation.com.

