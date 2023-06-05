Renalytix to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 9
/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) will report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Friday, June 9, 2023, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (BST).
Conference Call Details:
To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided in order for interested parties to join the conference call.
Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u32tnka9
About Renalytix
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D and early CKD (stages 1-3). We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.