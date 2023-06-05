Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat at 11 a.m. ET will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.



Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company's website.



About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs in development: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

